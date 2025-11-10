🔴Ostrich massacre aftermath, Chief Justice backs poppy ban, Trillion for green energy | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the aftermath of the massacre at Universal Ostrich Farms, where the flock of birds has been gunned down following a lengthy legal process that saw the Supreme Court refuse to hear the farmers' case. While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has killed the ostriches, this fight seems far from over.

Plus, Nova Scotia's Chief Justice is backing a decision that sees some court staffers barred from wearing poppies in the workplace over their “political” nature.

And finally, the Carney Liberals are planning to “catalyze” Canada's energy sector over the next five years, with over $1 trillion invested into energy projects to “make Canada a leader in the low-carbon economy.”

