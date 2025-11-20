🔴CBSA refugee revelation, No oil tankers in BC, Carney's Brookfield conflict | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a shocking revelation from the CBSA, whose president said refugees are let into Canada via a digital app.

Plus, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is adamant that no oil tankers will be coming to British Columbia's coast, despite rumours that the Carney Liberals and Alberta are close to reaching an agreement on a new west coast oil pipeline.

And finally, Prime Minister Carney's top adviser in charge of his “ethics screen” doesn't know what holdings the PM has in his Brookfield fund, raising concerns over conflicts of interest.

