🔴Alberta & Ottawa reach pipeline deal, Church arson attack, Canada's woke air force | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at reports suggesting that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney have come to a tentative agreement regarding a new oil pipeline project to Canada's west coast.

Plus, the fire at Toronto's historic St. Anne's Church is being investigated as an arson attack, police confirmed, as this incident becomes the latest in a string of attacks on Christian places of worship since the 2021 false claim of mass graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

And finally, the Royal Canadian Air Force featured a post on social media highlighting a transgender pilot and paying respect to those apparently lost to anti-transgender violence, despite no reported killings in Canada being linked to anti-trans motives.

