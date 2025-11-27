🔴Health-care collapsing, Bloc says Quebec sends Alberta $, US Ambassador's advice | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the collapsing health-care system following reports of tens of thousands of Canadians dying while waiting for medical care.
Plus, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet made the bold claim that Quebec is sending Alberta money — despite Alberta's massive contributions to the federal equalization program, which Quebec receives significant funding from.
And finally, U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra says Canadians tell him that he doesn't understand why President Trump's 51st state comments are upsetting, but explained how ads like Ontario's anti-tariff ad are viewed by Americans.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Tamara & Alexa will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Rebel Roundup! Tune in on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live