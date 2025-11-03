🔴Carney apologizes to Trump, Canada losing jobs amid trade war, Mayor Chow accuses Israel of genocide | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're discussing Prime Minister Carney's apology to President Trump over the Ontario government's anti-tariff ad campaign featuring comments from former president Ronald Reagan. The ad caused President Trump to halt all trade negotiations with Canada and increase tariffs on Canadian goods by 10%. "I did apologise to the president. The president was offended by the ad, and it’s not something I would have done... so I apologized to him," Carney conceded on Saturday.

Plus, Canada is losing jobs as the trade war with the U.S. continues. Furniture manufacturer Holsag announced it will be closing its facility in Lindsay, Ont., in March 2026, with up to 130 jobs being eliminated. Holsag's parent company, Mity Inc., stated that it will be consolidating Holsag's operations within existing facilities in Orem, Utah, in part due to the ongoing trade war.

And finally, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow declared that Israel is committing a "genocide" in Gaza during a pro-Palestinian rally at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday. "We feel the pain of what happens around the world. The genocide in Gaza impacts us all ... and I will speak out when children anywhere are feeling the pain, and violence, and hunger," she said.

