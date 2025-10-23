🔴Carney's lacklustre speech, Libs partner with China, How many illegals in Canada? | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech last night, where he attempted to reassure Canadians about the country's economic future as the Liberals prepare to table a budget in the House of Commons.

Plus, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand claims Canada considers China a strategic partner — just three short years after the Liberals called China a “disruptive global power.”

And finally, how many illegals are there in the country? According to deputy minister Harpreet Kochlar, Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada doesn't have an answer, with a report from April 2024 suggesting the number was as high as 500,000.

