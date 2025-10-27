🔴Trump says he can play dirty, Canada-US trade talks off, BC to launch anti-tariff ad | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Trump's insistence that when it comes to trade negotiations with Canada, he “can play dirtier” than Canadian officials can.
Plus, with Trump and Prime Minister Carney headed to Asia for a trade summit, the American leader said he has no intention to discuss the trade spat with the Canadian leader "for a long time."
And finally, with U.S. officials including Trump upset about an Ontario ad campaign that featured former president Reagan discussing tariffs, British Columbia plans to roll out its own anti-tariff ad to American audiences.
