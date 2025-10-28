🔴Ford & Smith at odds over tariff ads, Burned bridges, Sask. stands for gun owners | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Ontario and Alberta's premiers' strategies for negotiations with the U.S., and how a new Ontario ad championed by Doug Ford was a mistake in the view of Danielle Smith.

Plus, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada has accused Canadian officials of burning bridges as trade negotiations have hit an impasse following President Trump's backlash to the Ontario anti-tariff ad — with the issue set to resurface as B.C. prepares another similar ad campaign.

And finally, Saskatchewan's government is standing behind law-abiding firearms owners in the province, with Premier Scott Moe vowing no resources will be used to confiscate guns.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows