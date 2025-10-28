🔴Ford & Smith at odds over tariff ads, Burned bridges, Sask. stands for gun owners | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Ontario and Alberta's premiers' strategies for negotiations with the U.S., and how a new Ontario ad championed by Doug Ford was a mistake in the view of Danielle Smith.
Plus, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada has accused Canadian officials of burning bridges as trade negotiations have hit an impasse following President Trump's backlash to the Ontario anti-tariff ad — with the issue set to resurface as B.C. prepares another similar ad campaign.
And finally, Saskatchewan's government is standing behind law-abiding firearms owners in the province, with Premier Scott Moe vowing no resources will be used to confiscate guns.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-28 19:50:59 -0400 FlagHow wonderful that Saskatchewan’s government is standing up FOR gun owners. Like any other piece of property, guns are tools and not toys. And if the feds succeed with taking people’s guns, are houses and cars next? What about computers and smart phones? Can they be ruled dangerous because of mean tweets?