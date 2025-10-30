🔴Veterans Affairs minister gets blasted, Quebec First Nation land grab, Migrant crime | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight being blasted by Canadian Armed Forces veterans over the Liberal government's Medical Assistance in Dying program after numerous CAF vets have been offered assisted suicide in lieu of medical care.
Plus, a recent land ruling in British Columbia that awarded public and private land to Indigenous groups is spreading to Quebec, where more First Nations are aiming to replicate the Cowichan lawsuit.
And finally, farms across Ontario are facing a wave of thefts, especially those that offer “pick-your-own” style offerings, raising questions about whether the influx of newcomers to Canada is behind the thefts.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live