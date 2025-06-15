Rebels head to Kananaskis for G7 Summit

Sydney Fizzard
  |   June 15, 2025   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Prime Minister Mark Carney's political spite led to Rebel News being banned from the G7 Summit — a decision that was quickly overturned (will they ever learn?).

The publication quickly sued, arguing the ban violated press freedom, citing previous Federal Court rulings in their favor. 

Facing an emergency court hearing, Carney's lawyers backed down and granted accreditation. This action set a precedent against censorship and benefited all Canadian journalists. 

As Prime Minister and G7 host, Carney’s initial resistance to Rebel News likely stemmed from their differing views and the fact that other world leaders may dislike their accountability journalism.

Now that we’re accredited, we have THREE journalists on site — our chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, as well as Sydney Fizzard and Angelica Toy, to hold them accountable. You can follow all of their coverage at a special website we’re going to set up, www.G7reports.com!

Mainstream media will be in Banff with shuttles to Kananaskis, while Rebel News, covering the event and legal fees via viewer donations at www.LetUsReport.com, is on-site.

Our lawsuit is available as a template at www.LetUsReport.com for other independent journalists facing similar issues, with donation options available.

Please help us fight Mark Carney’s G7 media ban in Federal Court!

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

