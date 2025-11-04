BREAKING: Tommy Robinson ACQUITTED!

Tommy Robinson has been acquitted under the Terrorism Act, following a stunning judgment at Westminster Magistrates’ Court that condemned the UK police for political bias and unreliability. Large crowds and dozens of journalists — both citizen and mainstream — gathered outside as the verdict was delivered, with many visibly shocked by the outcome.

Rebel News’ Ezra Levant was on the scene, live-tweeting the proceedings and reporting from both inside and outside the courthouse throughout the day. His coverage provided an unfiltered, independent look at a trial largely ignored or misrepresented by the establishment press.

Judge Sam Goozee was unequivocal in his findings, describing police witnesses as unreliable and lacking credibility. The court heard how officers contradicted themselves, “forgot” what they’d asked, claimed their notes were destroyed, and gave evasive answers. The judge rejected their testimony outright, concluding that Robinson’s arrest and prosecution were politically motivated rather than based on any legitimate suspicion of terrorism.

According to the ruling, police appeared to have targeted Robinson primarily because of his past political associations, including his involvement more than a decade ago with the English Defence League. The judge emphasized that political affiliation is a protected characteristic and cannot be grounds for persecution. There was, he said, “no evidence whatsoever” linking Robinson to terrorism or extremist activity of any kind.

The decision amounts to a blistering rebuke of law enforcement and the broader establishment. Judge Goozee’s comments effectively accused the police of abusing their authority for political ends — a damning indictment that will resonate across the country.

The scale of the state’s investment in this failed prosecution was extraordinary. The British government has spent millions of pounds pursuing what now appears to have been a political vendetta, with multiple lawyers, court proceedings, and state-funded journalists devoted to discrediting Robinson. Meanwhile, critics say, the same police force continues to neglect genuine crime while chasing political dissidents.

This case underscores a broader concern about free speech and fairness in the United Kingdom. Robinson’s acquittal is not only a personal victory but a statement against the use of state power to silence political opposition. It’s a reminder that, even in a climate of censorship and intimidation, truth can still prevail when the courts uphold justice.

For full coverage of the case, visit www.TommyTrial.com — and to support our independent reporting from London and across the UK, please donate there or right here on this page. Independent journalism remains vital to challenging the narratives pushed by the regime press and holding power to account.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! Sending our team to London isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear, and logistics are only possible thanks to crowdfunding from viewers like you. We don’t take a cent from government funding — we rely entirely on our audience to keep real journalism alive. Please chip in a donation, not just to support our reporters but to ensure the truth from London gets out to the world. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount £25 £50 £75 £100 £250 £500 £1,000 £2,500 Other £ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

Related News