Uninformed Consent: Documentary that challenges the prominent COVID-19 narrative

Is it just me, or does it seem like almost daily little truth bombs of knowledge get dropped that show that the so-called “COVID conspiracy theorists” that prominent politicians and the government-backed media painted as “far-right” cooks, were actually on to something this whole time?

Well, it looks like more of those truths are about to be told in a new documentary that premieres tomorrow called Uninformed Consent. The Matador Film’s production was directed and produced by Love in the Time of COVID director Todd Michael Harris. Co-producers Odessa Orlewicz, a BC pro-freedom activist and a founder of the Canadian Social media platform “Librti”, as well as retired psychotherapist and Founder of Vaccine Choice Canada’s Ted Kuntz also collaborated with Harris to make the documentary happen.

“I wanted to make something that is entertaining, but I also wanted to make something that pushed society forward in some way,” Harris said when I asked what his inspiration was for making such documentaries. Harris has been making films since 2010 and had already been aware of another side of the story to the pharmaceutical drug industry prior to the global pushing of novel COVID-19 vaccines. Harris says when the COVID-19 narrative correlated with widespread fear of the virus he knew he had to make a documentary about it.

The documentary features interviews with some highly credentialed doctors and scientists including familiar faces to Rebel News, like mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone, epidemiologist Peter McCullough, and BC family doctors Stephen Malthouse, and Charles Hoffe. Its first exclusive showing premieres online at Librti.com on July 23, and in-person showings are scheduled to follow throughout British Columbia. Watch the full video report to watch both Harris and Dr. Malthouse detail more about the anticipated film.

