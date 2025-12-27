VIDEO: Watch Charlie Kirk’s last words to me

Just a few months before he was murdered, Charlie Kirk and I were talking about the state of things in Canada. He was worried about Mark Carney’s election and what might happen to freedom — and to Rebel News.

We spoke for more than half an hour. He really cared about our country. He knew a lot about Rebel News, especially our battles for free speech. And he was worried whenever one of our journalists were arrested.

Watch the video above to see what he said to me.

We talked about what life was like in a country without the First Amendment to protect our free speech. And then he asked me: “are you guys going to give up?”

I told him we’ll never give up.

It’s our duty fight for freedom.

Like we have for ten full years at Rebel News, thanks to viewers like you.

You are the reason I was able to tell him we’d always fight. Because we rely on you, instead of relying on grants from Mark Carney. We’re independent. We take no government money. So we can fight back.

We do great journalism, from the trucker convoy in 2022 to the ostrich farm siege in 2025. We have reporters across the country, including in Quebec.

But every once in a while we don’t just write about a problem. We stop and get involved in the battle, too, to try to fix it.

Like fighting for thousands of people who received huge Covid fines. Defending Christian pastors. Crowdfunding the battle for Tamara Lich. Paying for the lawyer for the Ontario man who defended his house from a home invasion robbery. Standing up for the little guy.

It’s that activist side that Charlie loved about us.

All of the things Charlie worried about for America are getting worse in Canada in 2026.

That’s why Charlie asked me if I’d stay in the battle.

He was counting on Rebel News to fight — to cover the news, especially the news that other media won’t cover. He wanted us to continue to take on corruption, and mass immigration, and censorship and to go out among the people and tell their stories, and help fight their battles.

He’d be thrilled to know that we have hired Tamara Lich as our newest Rebel. And he’d be excited that we’re going to put her on a campus tour, like Charlie himself would do.

I think that’s what he’d want Rebel News to do.

What do you think he’d want YOU to do?

Mainly, I think he’d want you to not give up, to not be demoralized. To find the energy and hope and faith to keep fighting. And I’d like to think that he’d want you to continue to support us. I won’t presume to speak for him, but he knew we had no big backers — just a lot of little backers, through crowdfunding. He liked that about us.

When Charlie told me to keep fighting, I never thought it would be his last request of me.

We mention Charlie a fair bit at the Rebel News office; in the new year, Tamara Lich will go from college to college convincing young people to believe in freedom, just like Charlie did. We’re going to have to hire a lot of security for Tamara.

In my mind that’s the best way for us to live up to Charlie’s expectations of us, don’t you think?

May I invite you to join us, to help me keep my final promise to Charlie?

I need your help to protect Tamara, and all of our Rebel journalists who bravely go into the world. We need to pay for security guards, because police just won’t stop Antifa thugs, or transgender extremists.

We’ve got everything else covered already. But if you can help protect our team please do so using the form further down below on this page.

If you contribute $100 or more, we’ll invite you on a special donors-only Zoom call early in the new year, where you can chat with me, Tamara, and our other reporters directly. And any donations of $1,000 or more will also get a one-on-one thank-you phone call from Tamara herself!

I want to keep my promise to Charlie, and to you, and to my conscience: I told him I wouldn’t give up, even if things get tough. And I intend to keep that promise.

If you can help me — by helping me keep our reporters safe — please do so further down below on this page. Thanks.

Charlie Kirk was killed because he was effective at spreading the message of freedom to young people. I believe we can honour his memory by recreating his campus tour here in Canada, featuring Tamara Lich, our newest Rebel reporter. I just need your help with security — we must do what we can to protect her. Please help.

