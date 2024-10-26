What I saw today at the Tommy Robinson rally

Today I went to Tommy Robinson’s peaceful rally in the heart of London — right outside the Parliament. Except Tommy Robinson himself was barred from attending his own event, having been arrested the day before.

The first thing I noticed, before I even got to the rally, was that police were trying to appear as dominating and tough as possible. There were plenty of riot police on horses, and even more riot police standing around, holding their metal riot helmets.

All this for a rally made up of moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, even children and pets.

Why did the police try to scare everyone?

And why didn’t the police do this during any of the massive pro-Hamas marches on these exact same streets?

(Well, that question sort of answers itself, doesn’t it: it’s two-tier policing.)

The second thing I noticed was how hard police made it for anyone to join the rally. For the pro-Hamas rallies people could join them from any direction. For Tommy’s rally, anti-personnel fences blocked off every road and pedestrian route to Parliament, except one particular way. I personally saw many of Tommy’s supporters give up in frustration at being turned away by police.

But despite all of that, it was a raging success. Many thousands of people — perhaps into the tens of thousands. Completely peaceful and patriotic. And even though Tommy wasn’t there in person, it was like he was there: a series of videos, including a brand new documentary, showcased Tommy’s citizen journalism.

I’m glad I came over from Canada. But I didn’t really come for the protest — my main reason for coming is to attend Monday’s court hearing for Tommy. That’s where a judge will decide whether or not to imprison Tommy for releasing his last documentary, which is actually about censorship. We’ve managed to crowdfund a top barrister for Tommy, so he’ll have the best representation. But at the end of the day, I don’t think Tommy wants to declare that his decision to speak out as a journalist was wrong. So it’s quite possible that Tommy is sentenced to prison time for contempt of court.

That’s the main reason I came to the UK: I want to be in that court, live-tweeting all of the proceedings in real time. I simply don’t trust the mainstream media in the UK, especially the atrocious BBC state broadcaster. I believe I need to be in the court, doing both written reports (and video reports during breaks) to let the world know what’s really going on.

If you think that would be valuable journalism — and if you like my work from today — please considering chipping in a few dollars or a few pounds, to help me cover my economy-class airfare and hotel.

I remember covering Tommy’s court cases a few years ago. I was sitting next to the mainstream media in the courtroom. But based on what they published, it really felt like we were covering totally different court hearings!

The press is positively malicious towards Tommy. I was in court a few months ago when Tommy was banned by police from going to London, and one journalist actually demanded that the judge force Tommy to publicly state his home address — even though that would obviously endanger his family.

I saw the pack of hyenas from the mainstream media who were there when Tommy turned himself into police.

Translation: you can’t trust the mainstream media.

I simply don’t trust them to accurately and honestly report what happens in court on Monday, and I promise I’ll do so.

If you can help me cover my costs, I’d be grateful.

