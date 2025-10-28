What we saw in Israel DESTROYS the left's 'apartheid' narrative

We travelled to a Druze village just two and a half kilometres from the Lebanese border, a community that refused to evacuate even as rockets rained down when the war began.

These villagers stayed put, proudly flying both the Israeli and Druze flags from every lamp post. Their loyalty runs deep ... not just in words, but in sacrifice. Thirteen members of this small community have been killed defending Israel.

During our visit, we met a 19-year-old law student who put it simply: “I’m ready to die for my country and fight with my Jewish people.” When asked why, he said, “They gave us all the rights to be in the army and the state itself. We live like normal guys.” He told me he’d never felt discriminated against for being Druze.

That answer alone should make a lot of people in the West think twice. We’re constantly told by media reports that Israel is an “ethno-state” that discriminates against non-Jews — but on the ground, it’s impossible to deny the reality.

In the military cemetery, we saw graves of fallen Druze, Christians and Muslims who served in the Israel Defence Forces. One of them, Mahmoud Khir al-Din, a Druze officer in an elite undercover unit, was awarded the Medal of Honour after being killed in Gaza.

We heard how minorities in Israel can rise to the highest positions — from Supreme Court justices like Khaled Kabob to top generals. “There is no legal limitation to be Prime Minister,” we were told. Compare that to the surrounding countries, where Jews were expelled or slaughtered and where not a single Jew today could dream of holding office.

Later, we spoke with a Druze lawyer and former soldier who spoke about the shocking genocide of Druze and Christians in Syria, a tragedy largely ignored by Western governments who still shake hands with Bashar al-Assad.

We need your help.

Here’s the truth — this reporting isn’t cheap.

The trip to cover Tommy in Israel and the (hopefully) end of the war with Hamas has cost over $25,000 AUD. Flights alone were more than $10,000, and with accommodation, transport, and security, this is one of our most expensive assignments yet.

We’re not backed by any government or big corporation — we rely entirely on viewers like you. If you believe Tommy deserves fair coverage, and that independent journalists should be on the ground telling the truth, please click here to chip in now.

Whether it’s $10, $50, or more — every contribution helps Avi and Benji continue bringing you honest, unfiltered reporting from Israel.

You can also follow every update and livestream right here on this page — bookmark it and share it with friends who want to see the truth for themselves.

Donate now

Please help fund Avi and Benji’s independent reporting from Israel during Tommy Robinson's semi-state-organized visit.

We have never taken any money from any government for our journalism. (And we never will.) To stay editorially independent, we are paying for this journalistic trip through viewer crowdfunding.

Support our coverage of Tommy's Israel visit! In the wake of the horrific shooting at a synagogue in Manchester, Tommy Robinson — the leading voice in the UK against Islamic fundamentalism — was officially invited to Israel by its Minister for Diaspora Affairs. Your donation helps Rebel News cover Tommy’s historic visit — a story the mainstream media won’t touch. It’s a moment that celebrates courage, truth, and standing up against antisemitism. Flights, equipment, and logistics cost tens of thousands of dollars — but your support makes this reporting possible. With your help, Avi Yemini (and his cameraman, producer Benji) can continue showing the world what’s really happening on the ground. Your contribution funds independent journalism — not government propaganda. We have never taken a cent from any government. Every report, every video, every trip is powered by viewers like you. Chip in now to help fund Avi and Benji’s coverage of Tommy’s “friend of the state” visit — and make this moment in history possible. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $100 $250 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

Watch all our coverage

23:51 What we saw in Israel DESTROYS the left's 'apartheid' narrative 37:58 Israeli Christian Warns of Islamist Takeover of Europe 17:52 Tommy Robinson SHATTERS the 'Free Palestine' narrative in Jerusalem 24:14 Supporters in Tel Aviv say Tommy Robinson 'gives them hope' for Western civilization 1:31:05 Tommy Robinson & Avi Yemini Banned from Al-Aqsa mosque! 02:52 He said you can WAVE an ISRAELI FLAG in RAMALLAH… yeah, RIGHT! 09:25 Lone Protester Tries to AMBUSH Tommy Robinson — Instantly REGRETS It 42:21 Tommy Robinson tours Jerusalem's historic City of David 09:20 Channel 4 Reporter INSTANTLY Regrets Messing with Tommy Robinson 🔴 Tommy Robinson’s explosive first speech in Israel — LIVE with Avi Yemini

Merch

You don't stand with Islamist terrorism, and you want to let people know with our straight-to-the-point F*ck Hamas t-shirt.

This isn't just clothing; it's a bold statement. By wearing it, you're amplifying your voice against the violence inflicted by Hamas and standing with those affected. Available now in the Rebel News Store.