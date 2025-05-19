BREAKING: Will a judge let Tommy Robinson out of prison tomorrow?

I’m on my way to London again. Tommy Robinson is in court again.

The last two efforts have failed: one hearing was to appeal his sentence; another hearing was to review his atrocious treatment in prison. But neither worked. I honestly don’t know if Tommy Robinson can ever get a fair hearing in the UK.

But this time I think it’s different — and if I had to bet on it, I’d bet he’s going to be let out of prison.

Tomorrow is a hearing where Tommy will seek to “purge his contempt”. That’s a technical legal term for making things right with the justice system. Tommy was found in contempt — and sentenced to prison — because he posted a video to Twitter, contrary to a judge’s order. That video has since been seen more than 160 million times, making it the most most-watched documentary in British history. But as long as that video was online, the judge wouldn’t let Tommy out.

'Sadistic woman': Ezra Levant slams U.K. prison governor over Tommy Robinson's harsh conditions pic.twitter.com/GexrDZjn2S — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2025

So Tommy took it down. He held the line for 200 days. But being kept in abusive conditions, in solitary confinement, for more than half a year is not something anyone can — or should — endure.

Tommy made his point: the UK is not a country that respects freedom of speech. And Keir Starmer made his point: he’ll send his prosecutors to hunt down anyone who talks about uncomfortable subjects like refugees, radical Islam or terrorism. According to the Times of London, there are literally 30 arrests every day in the UK of people saying things on social media.

But Tommy’s video is now down. There is no more contempt of court. And Tommy’s lawyers will make that case to the judge. (We don’t yet know if Starmer’s prosecutors will be there to try to keep him in longer — it wouldn’t surprise me.)

UK uses anti-terrorism laws to detain Tommy Robinson for journalism: Ezra Levant reacts



Tommy was arrested on Sunday following a successful rally on Saturday where he screened his new documentary, Silenced.



Following @TRobinsonNewEra's shocking arrest under the United Kingdom's… pic.twitter.com/DqhCmaiPux — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 28, 2024

That’s why I’m flying over night, and will be at the court first thing in the morning to live-tweet the proceedings. You can follow my tweets on X, and I’ll also file video reports to www.TommyReports.com. At that same website, you can help crowdfund my economy-class airfare to the UK, if you think my work is valuable. (Thanks.)

Normally I head straight home after these hearings — sometimes I don’t even stay in the UK for a full day. But if Tommy is successful tomorrow, he could be let out by the prison later this week. I’ll wait around for a few days in the hopes of catching that wonderful moment — and you’ll be the first to know when it happens.

Thanks for your support — for me, and more importantly, for Tommy.

P.S. The mainstream media — or as I now call it, the “regime media” — will be out in force. They always are, when Tommy’s in court. But when I read their reports, I can scarcely believe we’re at the same hearing. They just can’t stop their anti-Tommy, pro-censorship bias.

P.P.S. If you value my work, please chip in a few dollars or a few pounds, at www.TommyReports.com. Thanks for your help in covering my expenses. Unlike the BBC, I don’t get billions every year extracted forcibly from taxpayers!

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! Tommy Robinson is enduring brutal, illegal solitary confinement — not for a crime, but for daring to speak out. His persecution exposes a terrifying truth: in the UK today, challenging the government’s narrative can mean prison. This isn’t just about Tommy — it’s about the future of free speech and the rise of a two-tier justice system designed to silence dissent. With the media refusing to tell the truth and Tommy banned from defending himself online, Rebel News is one of the only outlets fighting to expose what’s really happening. If you believe in justice, in truth, and in the right to speak freely, please chip in now to help us cover the costs of reporting from the front lines of Tommy’s case. Every dollar helps us defy censorship and show the world what those in power want to keep hidden. Optional email code

