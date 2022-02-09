Alberta Roundup: Coutts, Milk River & Kenney’s big announcement

The Canadian Press / ﻿Jeff McIntosh﻿

It can be tough to keep up with the plethora of related headlines and announcements as the days and weeks of the great Canadian freedom convoy roll by! Rebel continues to have reporters in locations countrywide, including in the rural regions of Coutts and Milk River, Alberta where reporters Kian Simone, Syd Fizzard and Adam Soos are currently embedded in the action there.

If you’re unfamiliar with the situation there, this Rebel report provides a good summary up to this point.

Last weekend, the Coutts border crossing tracked 10,000 truckers!

On Monday, farmers with massive pieces of heavy farm equipment joined the demonstration, while another protest popped up at a checkpoint in Milk River.

Late into the evening on Monday, Without Papers Pizza reported on Twitter that the RCMP had blockaded protesters.

A Second RCMP checkpoint in Milk River now blocks in the hundreds of supporters who have been trying to get in Coutts.



Those who are protesting mandates, drivers crossing the border and locals now have to show their papers to travel freely in southern Alberta. https://t.co/j684ET4IoX — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 8, 2022

This continued into the afternoon on Tuesday.

BREAKING: RCMP are once again preventing traffic from heading south at the Milk River, Alberta checkpoint. If you leave the area, you won't be allowed back in. No vehicles are being granted access.



Learn more and chip in for the truckers' legal fees at https://t.co/wNs1Jyx6DD. pic.twitter.com/pDoUVT0n3D — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 8, 2022

At that time, the truckers were quite concerned about a potential announcement from the police of a possible injunction from the provincial government; however, that did not end up happening.

This all happened just before Premier Jason Kenney made his big announcement about upcoming COVID-19 policy changes, which was huge news in Alberta. The truckers anxiously awaited the live press conference inside.

RCMP is here to speak with the truckers lawyer, Chad Williamson.



30 minutes to Kenneys announcement regarding the mandates going forward in Alberta.



Help the truckers in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhaNuDA pic.twitter.com/tpJhP3A43L — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 8, 2022

The silence here is deafening.



The truckers watch, as the the world watches Kenneys announcement for mandates in Alberta.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/s89nwt3RXR — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

In a nutshell, Kenney announced that he would follow a three-step plan to remove public health restrictions, starting with the Restriction Exemption Program which would be removed as of midnight Tuesday.

How did the Coutts truckers receive this news? Well, they essentially said it wasn’t good enough; they want ALL mandates gone.

Jason Kenney ends the province wide vaccine passport as of midnight tonight.



He is however keeping masks till March 1st.



If you're wondering how the Coutts truckers recieved this - they want ALL mandates gone. Even the arrows in grocery stores. — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

BREAKING: Border is once again blocked after Kenney's statement today.



The truckers wanted ALL mandates not just some.



Help them in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhaNuDA pic.twitter.com/ORJJzXnhSL — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

As a side note, one of the elements of Kenney’s speech was that he believes “it’s quite likely that for the rest of our lives we’re probably going to need to take an annual COVID shot much like the annual flu shot.” It was not made clear whether the premier planned to mandate such a shot.

You have got to be kidding me. https://t.co/DokFsS3Cgv — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

Just before 8:30 p.m., the RCMP Alberta Twitter account posted that the north and southbound lanes to the Coutts border crossing were closed due to the protesters.

Please be advised the north and southbound lanes to the Coutts border crossing are now closed due to protester's blockade. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 9, 2022

Since the truckers held their ground, the RCMP moved in with helicopters on scene mid-evening, surrounding the truckers.

RCMP moving in with helicopters on scene, unsure if they are planning on enforcement.



Help them in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhaNuDA pic.twitter.com/KujWEZ8C27 — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

Truckers are surrounded.



Help them in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhaNuDA



Help us bring you this developing story by donating at https://t.co/NxAr5VnRyw pic.twitter.com/TMqbYy627d — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 9, 2022

So, more farmers showed up.

More farmers just showed up in Coutts, right after the first batch blocked access to the border.



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy pic.twitter.com/MCwLLDsPVM — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 9, 2022

Despite the tensions with the RCMP and politicians, especially Kenney, there are some politicians stepping up in solidarity with the protesters. One such politician is Coutts-area MLA Grant Hunter, who is part of Premier Kenney’s UCP caucus.

He described the Freedom Convoy and related protests as an 'inspiration to the world' to fight for freedoms, noting that it is growing quickly and politicians will have to “get on board.”

Alberta will continue to be a place to watch in the coming days and weeks, as the protests at and near the border grow, and as we see various political dynamics at play, such as municipal leaders, including the recently-elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek who posted a long thread this morning about her concerns with Kenney’s removal of restrictions.

1/6 I have spent the last 12+ hours reflecting on the provincial announcement to lift pandemic restrictions. In that time, I have seen concern from healthcare workers, teachers, parents, businesses & many other engaged Calgarians. All feel their voices went unheard. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 9, 2022

Rebel News will continue to be there for breaking news as it happens, to provide fair coverage and the other side of the story.

Also remember to tune in to some of the great coverage our journalists are getting from media elsewhere in the world, in particular in the U.S., including Adam Soos recent appearance on the “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show”.

Adam Soos Joins Us on the Ground from the Trucker Protest

"They said, 'You know what? We're rolling across Canada and we're standing together. Enough is enough.'" - @ATSoos #FreedomConvoy2022 #Trudeauhttps://t.co/t5SkUZY1c2 pic.twitter.com/AAn0IwKF4r — Clay & Buck (@clayandbuck) February 9, 2022

