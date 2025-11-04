NOT GUILTY: Tommy Robinson cleared of terror-related charge
The government spent millions of pounds trying to destroy him — endless lawyers, court dates, and regime journalists smearing his name. But truth prevailed today.
I’m writing to you from outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London — and I have incredible news to share.
Tommy Robinson has been acquitted of his charges under the Terrorism Act.
Judge Sam Goozee didn’t hold back. He called the police unreliable and lacking credibility, saying their conduct was politically motivated, not based on any real evidence of terrorism. He found that Tommy had been targeted because of his political views — a protected right in any free country.
It was a blistering takedown of the British establishment. One by one, the judge said he didn’t believe the police witnesses. Imagine that — after years of harassment, the system finally admitted what Tommy’s supporters have known all along: this was a political vendetta.
The government spent millions of pounds trying to destroy him — endless lawyers, court dates, and regime journalists smearing his name. But truth prevailed today.
I was in the courtroom for the verdict and outside reporting as it happened. You can watch my full report at www.TommyTrial.com — and if you’d like to help us keep doing this kind of on-the-ground, independent journalism, you can chip in a donation there too.
If you only read the BBC or the Daily Mail, you’d think Tommy was guilty. That’s why independent media matters — because the regime press won’t tell you the truth. Thanks for standing with us.
After watching this case unfold from start to finish, I’ve never seen such a clear example of political policing in the UK. The judge’s decision today was a rare moment of fairness — and a reminder that sometimes the truth really can break through the system.
I was the only independent journalist reporting live from inside and outside the courtroom — surrounded by more than a dozen regime media reporters. That’s why your support matters so much. Without independent journalism, this story would have been buried under government spin. Please help me keep doing this kind of honest, on-the-ground reporting by chipping in below or at www.TommyTrial.com.
Related News
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.