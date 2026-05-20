Eby on separatism, Carney pipeline update, Poilievre's 'outrun the bear' plan | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Alberta Prospertity Project spokesman Chris Scott for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Chris Scott (Alberta Prosperity Project spokesperson)
Today, we're looking at David Eby returning from a week-long break to go on the offensive against separatists and supposed separatist premiers, as the B.C. premier took shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and accused B.C. Conservatives of working for Alberta and the U.S.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the next stage of a pipeline development process is underway, with the PM saying Alberta would be attempting to secure a private backer for a future project to the West Coast.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre released a new ad, where he detailed how Germany quickly shifted away from Russian gas and developed new energy projects rapidly — a plan Canada needs to emulate.
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