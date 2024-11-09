DON'T BETRAY PARENTS: Sask premier Scott Moe backtracks on key promise to parents

In a move that’s left parents and supporters feeling betrayed, Moe has shifted away from his clear campaign commitment. If you’re like many concerned parents and believe Moe should stand by his promise, you can voice your stance at DontBetrayParents.com and sign the petition urging him to honor his word.

Back on October 18, Moe assured voters that protecting girls’ privacy and dignity in school change rooms was a top priority. The policy, mirroring one proposed in Alberta by Premier Danielle Smith, resonated with parents. In Alberta, Smith’s policy has proven highly popular, earning her an impressive 91.5% approval rating at her most recent leadership review—proof that standing up for parents’ rights can bolster political support.

Headlines now read, "Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy."

Even more concerning is Moe’s decision to delegate the responsibility to school boards. School boards are part of the problem, indifferent to parents' concerns, and the reason the policy needed to be implemented in the first place.

School boards and teachers' unions have demonstrated bias in favor of progressive policies and against parents’ rights. This was seen in recent events in Regina, where school board trustee candidate Sarah Cummings-Truszkowski labelled parent-focused candidates as “hateful extremists,” only to delete the post after sparking outrage. Staff meetings across Regina Public Schools, reportedly addressing “strategic goals,” show the school boards' lack of impartiality at best, and anti-parent bias at worst.

It’s not just parents and their daughters who are feeling let down by Moe’s backpedalling.

His supporters, who faced accusations of transphobia for defending his original policies, now see him as capitulating to activists who did not vote for him and have labelled his base with derogatory lies.

Moe could learn from Alberta, where Smith’s unwavering stance on protecting parents' rights strengthened her political standing.

Instead, Moe’s sudden pivot alienates his supporters and casts doubt on his reliability as a leader willing to defend his promises against public sector unions and activist pressure.

Moe’s previous defence of parents' rights, including invoking the notwithstanding clause to protect the Parents’ Bill of Rights, showed strength. But now, he looks weak.

Scott Moe needs to find his footing again, not just for the sake of parents and their daughters, but for his own political future.

Help remind Premier Scott Moe of the commitment he made. Sign the petition at DontBetrayParents.com and tell him: keep your promise.