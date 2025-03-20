Ezra Levant on Tommy Robinson’s solitary confinement fight

"It is my view that the prison warden, or governor as they're called over here, Nicola Marfleet, is a sadistic woman," said Ezra Levant.

Rebel News
  |   March 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant reported from London’s Royal Courts of Justice today to cover Tommy Robinson’s ongoing legal battle against his solitary confinement at the notorious prison HMP Woodhill.

Robinson has been held in isolation for over 140 days, and is seeking an expedited hearing to challenge what Ezra described as a “sadistic” punishment driven by prison governor Nicola Marfleet.

The British journalist and activist is facing the wrath of law enforcement after publishing a documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system and corruption within the U.K.'s law enforcement agencies.

Ezra described how despite lawyers for the government arguing that Robinson's conditions in the prison are satisfactory, the prison actually cut him off during a phone call with his lawyers that the judge requested today.

"For the whole morning, Tommy's lawyer was saying how oppressive the treatment in the prison was, and for the whole morning, the government's lawyer was saying, 'no it's wonderful, Tommy has so many privileges,'" Ezra explained.

"And then as if to prove the whole point, the prison cut off Tommy mid-phone call to his own lawyers. Not even just a family or a friend, but to his own lawyers," he said.

Ezra explained the basis of the hearing today: "Today's hearing was to see if the courts would agree to hear the substantive case of Tommy's prison treatment on an expedited or emergency basis."

While not giving a ruling today, the judge said that he would give a ruling tomorrow on how quickly Robinson's challenge to his treatment will happen.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

Latest News

Tommy Robinson has spent months in brutal solitary confinement — an illegal and torturous punishment for a civil prisoner who committed no crime. The mainstream media won’t cover this injustice honestly, because they hate Tommy. But Rebel News will. We’re fighting to expose the truth and show the world what’s really happening. The British government wants to silence Tommy, but we won’t let them. If you believe in free speech and justice, please chip in to help us continue reporting on this outrageous abuse of power. Every dollar helps us stand up to censorship and fight back and show the world the truth about the persecution of Tommy Robinson.

Amount
£
DONATE

Related stories

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-20 17:07:22 -0400 Flag
    Those who sent Tommy to prison ought to be there. What they did was pure evil. What censorious thugs. Those sadistic monsters are the ones to serve time, not those who speak truth to power.