Ezra Levant on Tommy Robinson’s solitary confinement fight

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant reported from London’s Royal Courts of Justice today to cover Tommy Robinson’s ongoing legal battle against his solitary confinement at the notorious prison HMP Woodhill.

Robinson has been held in isolation for over 140 days, and is seeking an expedited hearing to challenge what Ezra described as a “sadistic” punishment driven by prison governor Nicola Marfleet.

Here @KathyConWom asks @ezralevant to summarise the main points from today’s court case for the @TRobinsonNewEra judicial review pic.twitter.com/gKAywMdTN2 — Prof Norman Fenton (@profnfenton) March 20, 2025

The British journalist and activist is facing the wrath of law enforcement after publishing a documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system and corruption within the U.K.'s law enforcement agencies.

Ezra described how despite lawyers for the government arguing that Robinson's conditions in the prison are satisfactory, the prison actually cut him off during a phone call with his lawyers that the judge requested today.

"For the whole morning, Tommy's lawyer was saying how oppressive the treatment in the prison was, and for the whole morning, the government's lawyer was saying, 'no it's wonderful, Tommy has so many privileges,'" Ezra explained.

"And then as if to prove the whole point, the prison cut off Tommy mid-phone call to his own lawyers. Not even just a family or a friend, but to his own lawyers," he said.

BREAKING NEWS FROM THE ROYAL COURTS OF JUSTICE YOU WON’T HEAR IN THE MSM

Judge Chamberlain has ordered government lawyers to speak to HMP Woodhill governor after Tommy Robinson had a call to his KC cut off, despite instructions from the court.

Dramatic details from @ezralevant pic.twitter.com/JwnRsPrJDk — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 20, 2025

Ezra explained the basis of the hearing today: "Today's hearing was to see if the courts would agree to hear the substantive case of Tommy's prison treatment on an expedited or emergency basis."

While not giving a ruling today, the judge said that he would give a ruling tomorrow on how quickly Robinson's challenge to his treatment will happen.

