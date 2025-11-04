Follow my live-tweeting from Tommy Robinson’s court hearing

UPDATE: The judge has just acquitted Tommy Robinson!

Judge tells Tommy to stand. Says he's acquitted. Public gallery cheers. Regime media looking very glum! — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 4, 2025

I just landed from my night flight and I’m off to Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where Tommy Robinson will hear his fate today.

Tommy is charged with failing to provide his cell phone password to police. The Terrorism Act requires anyone to do that — even if police don’t have a search warrant. But Tommy’s lawyers argued in trial last month that his arrest under that act was improper, so that rule doesn’t apply.

Today we’ll hear what the judge has to say about it all.

I’m nervous because it’s Tommy in a British court — and the charges are inherently political. As Tommy often points out, he’s never actually had a trial in front of a jury, only judge-alone trials.

Tommy is no legal threat but he’s certainly a political and journalistic threat to the establishment. In September, he organized one of the largest rallies in UK history in support of free speech and opposition to mass immigration. And just last week he was given a hero’s welcome in Israel, including meeting top government officials.

The court meets at 10 a.m. this morning and I expect the judge will read his verdict out loud. I’m guessing it will take only 30 minutes or so.

I’ll live-tweet the results, so the second we know if Tommy is convicted or acquitted, I’ll let you know. I’ll also record a video immediately afterwards, right outside the courthouse (there is no recording allowed in the court itself.)

Just landed in London for Tommy Robinson’s judgement day.



He’s charged under the Terrorism Act for refusing to give his cellphone password to a cop without a search warrant.



Two-day trial last month. I’ll live-tweet the verdict today.



It could mean prison. pic.twitter.com/0vnp1SlB7S — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 4, 2025

10 a.m. in London is 5 a.m. in Toronto and New York, and 3 a.m. in Calgary — so if you're a Tommy fan and won't be up then, you can catch up on things

By the way, I’ve had to fight just to be allowed to open my laptop in the court — a jealous reporter from the BBC complained about me last time, so I had to show the judge my Canadian journalistic credentials. Sadly, I’ll be the only citizen journalist allowed to even open my laptop in the court. I really believe the UK courts need more transparency, not less — and given the recent fake news scandal in the BBC, there is a greater need than ever for competition in journalism.

Anyways, I'm off to the court now — follow along on Twitter

