Is 'true conservative' Kerry-Lynne Findlay best choice to defeat BC NDP?

With the membership deadline now behind us, the race to lead the Conservative Party of B.C. enters a new phase, as candidates compete for the support of party members who will cast their votes between May 23–29.

In today's report, I sit down with candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay to press her on why she believes she’s the right choice to lead the party at a critical moment for the province.

Today, I’m launching my campaign to lead the Conservative Party of BC. I’m running to keep this party Conservative - and defeat the NDP.



The NDP raised taxes and let crime and chaos spread. They pushed radical ideology in our schools, and took away your freedoms, and now… pic.twitter.com/noi2h6eswg — Kerry-Lynne Findlay (@KerryLynneFindl) January 30, 2026

Findlay, a former Conservative MP, minister of national revenue and lawyer who has served as a judge on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, pointed to her legal experience and political track record as key strengths.

With British Columbians’ property rights increasingly undermined by expanding Aboriginal title claims and conformity to the province's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), Findlay, discussed how 50% of her practice became focused on matters of Aboriginal law due to her reputation for successfully representing families in a land rights dispute against the Musqueam Nation.

We also discussed what it means to “keep the party conservative” at a time when some members say the movement is at risk of fracturing.

Findlay reflected on her time in federal politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Trudeau government’s travel mandates, and described attending a trucker send-off in Delta on day one of 2022 Freedom Convoy’s journey to Ottawa.

I further pressed Findlay on how she plans to address concerns about vote splitting on the right, particularly in light of fellow candidate Yuri Fulmer’s deal with the breakaway OneBC Party.

According to Fulmer, that agreement would see OneBC run uncontested in five ridings in the next provincial election, a strategy he say will unite the right into a stronger position to defeat the NDP.

Findlay discusses her own methods to bring forth unity, including being endorsed by independent MLAs Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong, who both left the BC Conservatives over what they believed was the party’s failure to uphold conservative values.

To watch more of my coverage with the other candidates you can click on their names below: