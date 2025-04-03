LIVE UPDATES: Judge to issue verdict in Tamara Lich trial

Ezra Levant is in the courthouse, live-tweeting as the judge in Tamara Lich's criminal trial issues her verdict.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the scene in Ottawa as Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is set to receive a verdict in the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.

Lich was one of the most prominent faces of the peaceful anti-mandate protests that took Ottawa by storm during early 2022. The Freedom Convoy organizer has pleaded not guilty to mischief, intimidation, obstruction and other charges. 

"I know what I was advocating for. And I know the message that I was trying to get across, which was peace and love and unity and respecting the rule of law. Follow the rules. And don't be jerks, basically," Lich told the CBC.

Follow along below for live updates:

Latest News

