LIVE UPDATES: Judge to issue verdict in Tamara Lich trial

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the scene in Ottawa as Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is set to receive a verdict in the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.

Lich was one of the most prominent faces of the peaceful anti-mandate protests that took Ottawa by storm during early 2022. The Freedom Convoy organizer has pleaded not guilty to mischief, intimidation, obstruction and other charges.

"I know what I was advocating for. And I know the message that I was trying to get across, which was peace and love and unity and respecting the rule of law. Follow the rules. And don't be jerks, basically," Lich told the CBC.

Follow along below for live updates:

The judge takes a 15-minute recess in which to set up the Zoom call. I'll be back then. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The judge says the ruling is 105 pages long. She says she'll read an "abbreviated version" of the ruling. She asks, in jest, "who wants to hear the long version"? And one hand in the gallery goes up.



She says she'll release the complete version later. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The judge says she's going to go through the case and she doesn't want "emotional outbursts" from the gallery. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The judge warns that cell phone have to be turned off or they'll be seized if they ring.



The judge also says any t-shirts that show support for Tamara Lich have those shirts be turned inside-out. (I haven't seen those, but I've seen some pro-trucker merch.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The judge is back, with the lawyers. The judge says there are three people who want to join the proceedings by video link (Zoom) including one family member, and one member of the legal team who just had a baby -- those requests were granted. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

Correction: there are more than six lawyers -- I forgot to count the lawyers for Chris Barber, Tamara's co-accused. I'll try to count again, and I think I may have undercounted the prosecution's lawyers, too. There may be ten lawyers here. And a judge. And clerks. And a ton of… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

There is another matter that was just dealt with in a different case. That's over now. Perkins-McVey has said she wants to see all lawyers in her chambers. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The courtroom is packed. Six lawyers. A huge contingent of journalists, especially from the mainstream media. And lots of Tamara Lichs supporters. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

The judge is Justice Heather E. Perkins-McVey. She is a fairly senior judge and, in my observation, has been quite attentive throughout this marathon trial. My one criticism is that she has allowed the prosecution to abuse the court's time, by bringing in countless irrelevant… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

I'm in Ottawa for judgement day in the case of R. v. Tamara Lich, the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.



Tamara was the "spiritual leader" of the trucker convoy in 2022, and the regime has been tormenting her ever since -- including 49 days in prison. Last week… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2025

Please donate to support our independent coverage of the Tamara Lich trial. The government and its bought-and-paid-for mainstream media have made Tamara Lich out to be a threat to Canada's national security. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa providing fair and balanced coverage of every minute of Tamara's trial — please donate here to fund our temporary field operation and to support our 100% viewer-funded, independent journalism. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Related News