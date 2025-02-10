LIVE UPDATES: British farmers revolt in London over proposed inheritance tax changes
Thousands of farmers have converged in London in opposition to new inheritance tax policies introduced by the Labour government that threaten to cripple family-owned farms across the country.
Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse is currently reporting from the streets of London as thousands of farmers voice their displeasure with the Labour government's proposed inheritance tax policies.
I’ve arrived at the farmers protest today in London. pic.twitter.com/aVkSpSmCnM— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
Many farmers are claiming that the new tax policy, which removes the tax exemption on agricultural assets for farms valued over £1,000,000, will force them to sell their land or be crippled financially.
The protest is called the 'Save British Farming Tractor Rally,' and dozens of tractors have descended upon downtown London to block the streets of Westminster.
I’m here reporting in London with Rebel News.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
The roads of Westminster are blocked off by the tractors.
They’re certainly making their presence known. pic.twitter.com/5nrALWhlOk
Demonstrators are sending a message to the Labour government that if their farms are forced to be sold, there will be no food for the people.
No Farmers— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
No Food
No Future.
Farmers came out in force at the protest in Westminster, London today. pic.twitter.com/tnNlrHXQVr
U.K. Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins, refused to speak when questioned by Sammy at the demonstration.
Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the United Kingdom was at the ‘Save British Farming Event’ this afternoon whilst I was reporting with Rebel News.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
The conversation MP made a quick dash for it! pic.twitter.com/ywkSfcUZ8y
Sammy spoke with a farmer about why he decided to take a stand on the streets of London. "We're protesting against the inheritance tax changes today which will cripple British farming as we know it," he said.
I spoke to a farmer at today’s ‘Save British Farming’ rally whilst reporting with Rebel News.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
Here’s what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/p0gBWpSBB8
While reporting on the streets of London, Sammy also spoke with Alan Miller, founder of the Together Association, about why he feels it's important to stand up for British farmers.
I spoke with Alan Miller, founder of the together association whilst reporting with Rebel News at the ‘Save British Farmers’ rally today in London.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025
Here’s what he had to say.
Don’t forget to head over to https://t.co/i98il855fW pic.twitter.com/nGElRbXcm6
This story is still developing.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.