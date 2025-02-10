LIVE UPDATES: British farmers revolt in London over proposed inheritance tax changes

Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse is currently reporting from the streets of London as thousands of farmers voice their displeasure with the Labour government's proposed inheritance tax policies.

I’ve arrived at the farmers protest today in London. pic.twitter.com/aVkSpSmCnM — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

Many farmers are claiming that the new tax policy, which removes the tax exemption on agricultural assets for farms valued over £1,000,000, will force them to sell their land or be crippled financially.

The protest is called the 'Save British Farming Tractor Rally,' and dozens of tractors have descended upon downtown London to block the streets of Westminster.

I’m here reporting in London with Rebel News.



The roads of Westminster are blocked off by the tractors.



They’re certainly making their presence known. pic.twitter.com/5nrALWhlOk — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

Demonstrators are sending a message to the Labour government that if their farms are forced to be sold, there will be no food for the people.

No Farmers

No Food

No Future.



Farmers came out in force at the protest in Westminster, London today. pic.twitter.com/tnNlrHXQVr — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

U.K. Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins, refused to speak when questioned by Sammy at the demonstration.

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the United Kingdom was at the ‘Save British Farming Event’ this afternoon whilst I was reporting with Rebel News.



The conversation MP made a quick dash for it! pic.twitter.com/ywkSfcUZ8y — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

Sammy spoke with a farmer about why he decided to take a stand on the streets of London. "We're protesting against the inheritance tax changes today which will cripple British farming as we know it," he said.

I spoke to a farmer at today’s ‘Save British Farming’ rally whilst reporting with Rebel News.



Here’s what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/p0gBWpSBB8 — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

While reporting on the streets of London, Sammy also spoke with Alan Miller, founder of the Together Association, about why he feels it's important to stand up for British farmers.

I spoke with Alan Miller, founder of the together association whilst reporting with Rebel News at the ‘Save British Farmers’ rally today in London.



Here’s what he had to say.



Don’t forget to head over to https://t.co/i98il855fW pic.twitter.com/nGElRbXcm6 — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 10, 2025

This story is still developing.

