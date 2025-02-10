LIVE UPDATES: British farmers revolt in London over proposed inheritance tax changes

Thousands of farmers have converged in London in opposition to new inheritance tax policies introduced by the Labour government that threaten to cripple family-owned farms across the country.

Rebel News
  |   February 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse is currently reporting from the streets of London as thousands of farmers voice their displeasure with the Labour government's proposed inheritance tax policies.

Many farmers are claiming that the new tax policy, which removes the tax exemption on agricultural assets for farms valued over £1,000,000, will force them to sell their land or be crippled financially.

The protest is called the 'Save British Farming Tractor Rally,' and dozens of tractors have descended upon downtown London to block the streets of Westminster.

Demonstrators are sending a message to the Labour government that if their farms are forced to be sold, there will be no food for the people.

U.K. Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins, refused to speak when questioned by Sammy at the demonstration.

Sammy spoke with a farmer about why he decided to take a stand on the streets of London. "We're protesting against the inheritance tax changes today which will cripple British farming as we know it," he said.

While reporting on the streets of London, Sammy also spoke with Alan Miller, founder of the Together Association, about why he feels it's important to stand up for British farmers.

This story is still developing.

Please help Rebel News protect our new UK reporter, Sammy Woodhouse! - Rebel News

Latest News

Sammy Woodhouse, the courageous journalist who exposed the Rotherham rape gangs, has joined Rebel News UK as our reporter. To ensure her safety as she fights to uncover the stories the mainstream media buries, we’ve hired a full-time cameraman, retained a lawyer who’s on call 24/7, and partnered with a UK-based security firm to protect her in hostile environments. Sammy is an essential voice for truth and justice, but she needs your help to continue her work safely. Please support Sammy’s mission by contributing today.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.