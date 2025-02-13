U.K. Farmers protest SOCIALIST tax grab by Parliament
Farmers are calling on Labour leader Keir Starmer to reconsider proposed changes to the inheritance tax.
On Monday, February 10th, a large-scale ‘Save British Farming’ rally took place outside Westminster in London, with thousands of farmers from across the UK gathering for a peaceful protest. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the ongoing issue of inheritance tax and its impact on family farms.
The issue lies in the government’s plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms valued at over £1 million. Inheritance tax, which is levied on an estate after someone’s death, can have a significant impact on family farms when the property’s value exceeds the threshold of £325,000. This can result in families being forced to sell parts of their land or even the farm itself, jeopardizing multigenerational legacies and putting family-run agricultural businesses at risk.
While estates under the threshold can be passed down without tax liabilities, the new proposal would remove exemptions that currently allow family farms to pass down without facing the tax. The changes, which were announced in the Budget, are scheduled to come into effect in April 2026.
The Labour Party has firmly stated it will not back down on its inheritance tax plan, despite the growing opposition from farmers.
Sammy Woodhouse
UK-based Journalist
Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1