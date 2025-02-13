U.K. Farmers protest SOCIALIST tax grab by Parliament

On Monday, February 10th, a large-scale ‘Save British Farming’ rally took place outside Westminster in London, with thousands of farmers from across the UK gathering for a peaceful protest. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the ongoing issue of inheritance tax and its impact on family farms.

Farmers are calling on Labour leader Keir Starmer to reconsider the proposed changes to the inheritance tax. But what’s behind the protest?

The issue lies in the government’s plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms valued at over £1 million. Inheritance tax, which is levied on an estate after someone’s death, can have a significant impact on family farms when the property’s value exceeds the threshold of £325,000. This can result in families being forced to sell parts of their land or even the farm itself, jeopardizing multigenerational legacies and putting family-run agricultural businesses at risk.

While estates under the threshold can be passed down without tax liabilities, the new proposal would remove exemptions that currently allow family farms to pass down without facing the tax. The changes, which were announced in the Budget, are scheduled to come into effect in April 2026.

The Labour Party has firmly stated it will not back down on its inheritance tax plan, despite the growing opposition from farmers.

Please help Rebel News protect our new UK reporter, Sammy Woodhouse! - Rebel News Sammy Woodhouse, the courageous journalist who exposed the Rotherham rape gangs, has joined Rebel News UK as our reporter. To ensure her safety as she fights to uncover the stories the mainstream media buries, we’ve hired a full-time cameraman, retained a lawyer who’s on call 24/7, and partnered with a UK-based security firm to protect her in hostile environments. Sammy is an essential voice for truth and justice, but she needs your help to continue her work safely. Please support Sammy’s mission by contributing today. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE