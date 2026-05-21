Drug criminals flee U.S. to Canada, Carney on net zero, RCMP wants CBC 'prank' inquiry | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at testimony from FBI Director Kash Patel, who says that drug criminals in the United States have “gotten smart” and are setting up their operations in Canada and trafficking drugs back across the border.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling on millions of Canadians to switch their homes over to heat pumps as part of an effort to combat climate change and pursue net-zero emissions.
And finally, the RCMP is calling for a federal inquiry into the CBC and its role in a supposed prank show that saw retired officers duped into a meeting under false pretenses where they say endured a humiliating experience.
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