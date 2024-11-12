Sheila Gunn Reid heads to the UK for CRUCIAL Tommy Robinson hearing

Rebel News journalist Sheila Gunn Reid has embarked on a 42-hour journey to London, UK, to report on a crucial court hearing involving citizen journalist and free speech activist Tommy Robinson.

Robinson was arrested at the end of October for refusing to provide his phone password to police, who sought access to his device without a warrant.

His phone contained sensitive information, including contacts and details of young women who had been victims of sex trafficking by Asian gangs in the UK.

As a journalist, Robinson argued he had a duty to protect his sources, and that handing over his phone would jeopardise the safety and confidentiality of these vulnerable individuals.

Many of the victims, working-class white girls, faced indifference from police and officials who disregarded their pleas for help due to their social standing.

Despite the implications, Robinson was charged under the Terrorism Act just one day before a large rally was to take place in his support in London.

