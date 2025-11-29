SPONSOR | Tether’s gold grab is a no-brainer for crypto giant

The Real Money Show, brought to you by Guildhall Wealth, is back with another episode.

This week, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia break down one of the biggest stories in global finance: Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, now holds more gold than Bitcoin, signalling a major shift toward real, physical metal as the foundation of digital stability.

They also highlight the ongoing surge in gold and silver, and what rising demand from institutions, nations, and emerging technologies means for long-term value.

They also highlight the ongoing surge in gold and silver, and what rising demand from institutions, nations, and emerging technologies means for long-term value.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News, delivering expert guidance on wealth protection and financial security. Since 2002, Guildhall has helped investors navigate inflation, volatility, and global uncertainty with physical gold and silver you can actually hold and audit.

