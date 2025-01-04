Tommy Robinson RISKED his life to report on Britain's GROOMING gangs

Fresh off the U.S. campaign trail, Elon Musk turns his sights on politics in the UK and Germany.

The United Kingdom, of late, has become the posterchild for censorship, amid the globalist takeover of our dear ally.

Over the past week, Musk has made hundreds of posts condemning Britain's r*pe gangs, with mention of Tommy Robinson and his efforts to expose the filth.

Dear @elonmusk,



The way to free Tommy Robinson is through legal action. While he’s in prison he’s asked me to help with two urgent battles. Permit me to describe them for you, and all your followers:



1. Tommy was sentenced to 18 months in prison for publishing that documentary… https://t.co/6Kv95l86K8 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 2, 2025

Last year, Robinson was sentenced to prison for 18 months, for publishing a video on mass immigration, leading to contempt of court charges. It was published on X at great personal risk, including "mental torture" and "financial terrorism".

It had nearly 60 million views, which has more than doubled following reposts by Musk, who revitalized free speech online with his purchase of X. Once a censorship cesspool, the platform has become a bastion of conservative thought — without silencing progressive ideas.

Our very own Ezra Levant wrote a letter to Musk, providing some background to the story. Incredibly, Musk saw the letter and retweeted it as well!

Seen more than 41 million times, Canadians and people from around the world are awakening to Robinson's struggle.

Britain's banned documentary - SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

"One of the things I've noticed in the United Kingdom is they have a terrible problem emanating from their mass immigration, which they call 'grooming gangs,'" said Levant, the publisher for Rebel News. These gangs are responsible for sexually exploiting hundreds of teens and children, without so much as a whimper from past and current governments.

Keir Starmer, the new British prime minister, used to be the head, the chief prosecutor in the UK. He would be very familiar with these things, but there's new questions about whether or not he turned a blind eye to these r*pe gangs," Levant said.

The perpetrators are overwhelmingly Muslim men of Pakistani descent, he notes.

Please help us protect Tommy in prison — it might even save his life.

*If you want to donate to British Pounds, please click here.

Please donate to help save Tommy Robinson! Help us stand up for Tommy Robinson as he endures unjust conditions at HMP Woodhill. Confined in solitary for 23.5 hours a day in a segregation unit, Tommy faces severe restrictions — conditions usually reserved for dangerous offenders, not civil prisoners. At Tommy's request, Rebel News has hired a specialized prison law firm to demand justice. We need your support to cover these legal costs and ensure Tommy’s rights are defended. Join our fight to protect Tommy from this unjust, politically-motivated vendetta by supporting our legal fund here. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $10 $25 $50 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE