We’re at the G7 — Because They Tried to Keep Us Out!

The G7 summit is underway in Alberta — and the global elites thought they could keep Rebel News out. Again.

They dragged their feet on our accreditation, hoping we’d give up. We didn’t. We filed a last-minute lawsuit — and just like in 2019 and 2021, they blinked. They didn’t want a third federal court loss on their hands.

Now we’re here. Officially accredited and on the ground.

I’m reporting alongside Syd Fizzard and Angelica Toy, covering everything the legacy media won’t touch — from the media corral in Banff, to the security zone in Kananaskis, to the real world in Calgary.

This is the first G7 since the election of President Trump and it's PM Carney's second meeting with him, and it's all happening in front of the backdrop of rising Alberta separatism and a preemptive strike on Iran by Israel. There's a lot happening for the world leaders to talk about.

At G7Reports.com, you’ll see:

*Real reporting from behind the barricades

*Climate hypocrisy and globalist backroom deals exposed

*What CBC and the rest of the state media would never dare ask

They’ve got billions in taxpayer funding. We’ve got you — and the truth.

Watch it all unfold at G7Reports.com and see our lawsuit to get accreditation at LetUsReport.com

They tried to stop us. We showed up anyway. And we're going to ask the questions you care about.