Why I give Premier Danielle Smith a B+

Take Back Alberta criticizes Premier Danielle Smith for not being conservative enough, but I argue Smith remains Canada's most freedom-oriented premier.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 02, 2024

I’m at the largest political convention in Canadian history, happening right now in Red Deer, Alberta. There are more than 6,000 people here and it’s amazing. Alberta really is the most conservative province in Canada and I love it.

I saw a bunch of reporters here from the mainstream media — including from the CBC, which is so far left I don’t even think they can be called “mainstream”. It’s so important that Rebel News is here to provide a counterweight to their propaganda.

But for some people, Premier Danielle Smith is not conservative enough. I know the feeling: right-of-centre politicians often start to slide to the left after they’re elected. It’s a combination of the “deep state” (the permanent civil servants, the armies of lobbyists and insiders) and the media (which always pulls conservatives to the left).

But is it true about Premier Smith? The advocacy group Take Back Alberta thinks so, and they’ve given Smith a report card grade of a D. Is that fair?

Most of those criticisms have to do with the Alberta government’s decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. But of course, Premier Smith wasn’t in politics then — in fact, she was elected precisely because she opposed those ideas.

Look, I’m glad that there is an advocacy group to the right of Premier Smith. So many forces in politics are trying to pull her to the left.

But I just don’t think the accusations hold up to scrutiny.

To me, Premier Smith is the most freedom-oriented premier in the country today, from standing up to transgender extremism to fighting against Trudeau’s carbon tax.

That’s my view — what’s yours?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • David Heinze
    commented 2024-11-02 16:32:14 -0400
    An old saying goes “It takes time to move a mountain.” While I appreciate what Take Back Alberta is trying to do, let’s be careful that we do not wind up giving away Alberta to, guess who.