Why I give Premier Danielle Smith a B+

I’m at the largest political convention in Canadian history, happening right now in Red Deer, Alberta. There are more than 6,000 people here and it’s amazing. Alberta really is the most conservative province in Canada and I love it.

I saw a bunch of reporters here from the mainstream media — including from the CBC, which is so far left I don’t even think they can be called “mainstream”. It’s so important that Rebel News is here to provide a counterweight to their propaganda.

.@SheilaGunnReid asked Premier Smith if she'll follow Sask. and use the notwithstanding clause to enshrine the UCP's new parental rights legislation.



She's hopeful about not invoking the clause, and that courts will see it as a "reasonable" change.https://t.co/vuu2u10GNz pic.twitter.com/F6UdMpggT1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2024

But for some people, Premier Danielle Smith is not conservative enough. I know the feeling: right-of-centre politicians often start to slide to the left after they’re elected. It’s a combination of the “deep state” (the permanent civil servants, the armies of lobbyists and insiders) and the media (which always pulls conservatives to the left).

But is it true about Premier Smith? The advocacy group Take Back Alberta thinks so, and they’ve given Smith a report card grade of a D. Is that fair?

Most of those criticisms have to do with the Alberta government’s decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. But of course, Premier Smith wasn’t in politics then — in fact, she was elected precisely because she opposed those ideas.

Premier Smith tells @SheilaGunnReid that there are "disciplinary processes" for teachers or schools gender transitioning kids as part of Alberta's new legislation protecting parental rights and women's sports from the harms of radical gender ideology.https://t.co/vuu2u10GNz pic.twitter.com/2IVXlOvG5k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2024

Look, I’m glad that there is an advocacy group to the right of Premier Smith. So many forces in politics are trying to pull her to the left.

But I just don’t think the accusations hold up to scrutiny.

To me, Premier Smith is the most freedom-oriented premier in the country today, from standing up to transgender extremism to fighting against Trudeau’s carbon tax.

That’s my view — what’s yours?

