30 ways Canada's government is censoring citizens right now
'I thought I should recap the censorship that's going on in Canada today,' said Ezra. 'Some of these examples I'm going to give are bigger than others. Some are more subtle, some are more serious, but they are all real and the trend is getting worse.'
Last Friday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced plans to update broadcasting in Canada under the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) proposed by the Trudeau Liberals.
The CTRC tweet read, "Today, we are taking a major step forward to modernize Canada's broadcasting system! Following broad consultations, we are releasing our first 2 decisions, including which online streaming services must register with us."
On the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said that "99% of Canada's mainstream media just shrugged, they already work for the government, in a way, because they're all either working directly for the government, the CBC, or they're on government subsidies."
Ezra added that he saw his friend Billboard Chris' comment on Twitter:
If we don’t have freedom of speech in Canada, why am I not in prison? Why am I free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, wherever I want, in defiance of what our government wants?
Chris is known for his politeness. He primarily conducts his work in the U.S., benefiting from the First Amendment's protections. However, when it comes to Canada, is he correct in asserting his freedom? It may seem so.
Ezra summarizes the censorship happening in Canada today, not just for Billboard Chris but for everyone's understanding.
Here are 30 ways the government censors us. Some examples are big, some small, but they are all real, and the situation seems to be getting worse:
- CRTC registration of podcasters.
- Chris is assaulted and police do nothing.
- Dr. James Lindsay and Meghan Murphy venues keep getting cancelled
- Or controversial activists like Bill Whatcott and Eric Brazau.
- The Human Rights Commission attempting to censor me over political cartoons.
- Me: attorney general at Sun
- The NDP bullying a theatre owner into cancelling my book launch.
- Election Canada's prosecution of me for writing The Libranos, a book critical of Justin Trudeau
- Book bannings, like Indigo-Chapters not stocking Andrew Lawton's Freedom Convoy book or Amazon banning my China Virus book.
- Rebel News being banned from press conferences — with the Media Party in the Parliamentary Press Gallery supporting the ban.
- Rebel News being denied credentials at the UN.
- Rebel News being banned from asking questions at the federal leaders' debates twice.
- Rebel reporters being physically beaten, shot or shoved — and our temporary headquarters raided.
- Calgary police seize attempting to seize our footage.
- The Trudeau government's censorship bills, like C-11 an C-18.
- The Trudeau government rejecting our application for a “Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization” licence.
- Trudeau handing out money to “trusted” media outlets.
- Government putting pressure on social media companies to censor.
- Trudeau partnering with the University of Arkansas in an operation to spy on Rebel News.
- The state broadcaster smearing Rebel News, the largest independent media company in the country.
- Being blocked on Twitter — a government service denied to us.
- Royal Bank financially deplatforming Rebel News because of our conservative viewpoint.
- Creating political bubble zones where protesters will be prosecuted — like Pastor Derek Reimer in Calgary.
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski being convicted for delivering a sermon to protesters at the Coutts border blockade.
- The forced closure of churches during COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Justice Adam Germain issuing a compelled speech order on Pastor Artur.
- Trudeau effectively exiling Meta (Facebook, Instagram) and Google from news under threat of regulation.
- Waterloo, Ontario, issuing a “no harassing words” bylaw.
- A $300 ticket being issued in Calgary to a 1 Million March 4 Kids protester.
- Invoking Canada's form of martial law in response to honking from the Freedom Convoy truckers.
