30 ways Canada's government is censoring citizens right now

Last Friday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced plans to update broadcasting in Canada under the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) proposed by the Trudeau Liberals.

The CTRC tweet read, "Today, we are taking a major step forward to modernize Canada's broadcasting system! Following broad consultations, we are releasing our first 2 decisions, including which online streaming services must register with us."

On the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said that "99% of Canada's mainstream media just shrugged, they already work for the government, in a way, because they're all either working directly for the government, the CBC, or they're on government subsidies."

Ezra added that he saw his friend Billboard Chris' comment on Twitter:

If we don’t have freedom of speech in Canada, why am I not in prison? Why am I free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, wherever I want, in defiance of what our government wants?

Why am I free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, wherever I want, in defiance of what our government wants? — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 2, 2023

Chris is known for his politeness. He primarily conducts his work in the U.S., benefiting from the First Amendment's protections. However, when it comes to Canada, is he correct in asserting his freedom? It may seem so.

Ezra summarizes the censorship happening in Canada today, not just for Billboard Chris but for everyone's understanding.

Here are 30 ways the government censors us. Some examples are big, some small, but they are all real, and the situation seems to be getting worse: