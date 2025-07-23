BUFFALO ROUNDTABLE | Smith challenges Ottawa, Convoy sentencing begins, Cdns say too many immigrants

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle (ft. Kris Sims, Christopher Oldcorn)

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Christopher Oldcorn of the Saskatchewan Standard join this special edition of the Buffalo Roundtable.

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith challenging Ottawa's restrictive energy requirements as first ministers meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ontario.

Plus, sentencing begins for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. Will the pair avoid the lengthy seven- and eight-year sentences being sought by the Crown?

And finally, Canadians of all stripes are finding agreement on one issue: there are too many immigrants coming to Canada.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams