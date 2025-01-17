Carney calls cops on journalists at cringy campaign launch

One of the favourites in the Liberal leadership race kicked off his campaign race in Edmonton on Thursday, as Mark Carney officially entered the contest to replace Justin Trudeau.

A familiar scene played out, however, as police were called on independent journalists who were in attendance, apparently because the campaign had inadvertently accredited them, including Rebel News alumnus Keean Bexte.

Bexte, along with the other journalists, were then removed from the premises for trespassing before Carney took to the podium to deliver his message.

“Hard times are not ordinary,” the former governor of the banks of Canada and England said with a long pause. “The system is not working as it should, and it's not working as it could.”

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid gave their thoughts on Carney's campaign launch.

“All your energy just left your body,” said Sheila in response to the Liberal contender's speech, noting she needed two large cups of coffee to keep herself awake.

“I called him an energy vampire ... but if you cut through the absolute snore-fest of that, all the things he [listed as issues for Canadians] are things he is responsible for. The two major economic of the Trudeau government that have been mishandled by him: COVID and just economics in general.”

“The message stinks,” replied David. “But more to the point, the delivery of the message also stinks. Where's the sizzle? I mean, as much as Mark Carney was denouncing Donald Trump, he should tune into the Trump rally in D.C. on Sunday, the day before inauguration, and get an idea of how it's done. The atmosphere at a Trump rally is electrifying.”

Sheila then compared how Rebel News and other independent outlets are treated by Alberta's government in comparison to Carney's campaign, which tactically chose the province as a launchpad.

“We have a government here that treats us with the respect that we deserve as journalists,” she said. “And then he comes in to treat us the way Ottawa does. Isn't that just exactly the Liberals, right? Come in here with their Ottawa attitude to colonize us.”

“What was the ostensible policy reason for denying them access and calling the cops, especially since Keean and those other journalists were accredited,” wondered David. “They weren't crashing some private event; they reached out, they got their credentials, and they showed up. We know what the real reason is, Carney hates independent journalists as much as Trudeau and Fraulein Freeland.”

