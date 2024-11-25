Toronto police vetoes our Charter rights in favour of pro-Hamas thugs

Only in Justin Trudeau's Canada is the act of journalism considered a crime.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 25, 2024

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, highlights from Ezra's livestream coverage reacting to his arrest in Toronto.

On Sunday, Levant was arrested and taken to jail by Toronto police (TPS) for "causing a disturbance." Only in Justin Trudeau's Canada is the act of journalism considered a crime.

At the time, he was filming a grotesque reenacting of Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas. These acts of intimidation have been ongoing in Toronto's predominantly Jewish communities since the fatal October 7 attacks in Israel.

Rather than protect his Charter rights, Officer Macduff gave Hamas thugs a veto over our Charter rights. What a crushing blow to Canadian democracy!

Thankfully, not all was lost, as the Supreme Court had a unanimous ruling on the very thing TPS used to arrest me in 2019.

The arrest follows dozens of rioters, including anarchists and pro-Hamas agitators, wreaking Montreal storefronts and public property. 

During the riots, one person appeared to burn an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while others lit smoke bombs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to arrest the head of state, in line with a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ezra Levant was arrested — he's out now, but we're fighting back!

Latest News

Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was just arrested for trying to report on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, who will work to release Ezra and defend him against any charges. Please help us get Ezra released as quickly as possible and to help Rebel News pay for his legal defence. Please donate here now to help us Save Ezra!

Amount
$
DONATE

Related stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-25 20:07:23 -0500
    Reruns again. There’smore happening in this world than Ezra being arrested, bad as that was.