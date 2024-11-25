Toronto police vetoes our Charter rights in favour of pro-Hamas thugs

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, highlights from Ezra's livestream coverage reacting to his arrest in Toronto.

On Sunday, Levant was arrested and taken to jail by Toronto police (TPS) for "causing a disturbance." Only in Justin Trudeau's Canada is the act of journalism considered a crime.

At the time, he was filming a grotesque reenacting of Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas. These acts of intimidation have been ongoing in Toronto's predominantly Jewish communities since the fatal October 7 attacks in Israel.

I just got out of jail. Here’s what happened — and what happens next.



I was arrested today. Toronto Police handcuffed me, searched me, put me in a police car and took me to a jail cell.



None of that has ever happened to me before. I’ve never committed a crime in my life. And I… pic.twitter.com/lSHYxt9Jky — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2024

Rather than protect his Charter rights, Officer Macduff gave Hamas thugs a veto over our Charter rights. What a crushing blow to Canadian democracy!

Thankfully, not all was lost, as the Supreme Court had a unanimous ruling on the very thing TPS used to arrest me in 2019.

Normally police conduct an investigation first and then charge someone, and after a trial courts determine if they’ve broken the law. Toronto’s police chief, @TPSMyronDemkiw, is literally campaigning in mosques on the promise of “getting” Rebel News. pic.twitter.com/Jyegy28y2R — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 23, 2024

The arrest follows dozens of rioters, including anarchists and pro-Hamas agitators, wreaking Montreal storefronts and public property.

During the riots, one person appeared to burn an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while others lit smoke bombs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to arrest the head of state, in line with a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

