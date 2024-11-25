Toronto police vetoes our Charter rights in favour of pro-Hamas thugs
Only in Justin Trudeau's Canada is the act of journalism considered a crime.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, highlights from Ezra's livestream coverage reacting to his arrest
I just got out of jail. Here’s what happened — and what happens next.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2024
I was arrested today. Toronto Police handcuffed me, searched me, put me in a police car and took me to a jail cell.
None of that has ever happened to me before. I’ve never committed a crime in my life. And I… pic.twitter.com/lSHYxt9Jky
Normally police conduct an investigation first and then charge someone, and after a trial courts determine if they’ve broken the law. Toronto’s police chief, @TPSMyronDemkiw, is literally campaigning in mosques on the promise of “getting” Rebel News. pic.twitter.com/Jyegy28y2R— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 23, 2024
During the riots, one person appeared to burn an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while others lit smoke bombs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to arrest the head of state, in line with a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-25 20:07:23 -0500Reruns again. There’smore happening in this world than Ezra being arrested, bad as that was.