PRISON UPDATE: My Visit with Tommy Robinson

On Thursday, I visited HMP Woodhill to check in on Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month sentence. His crime? Publishing a documentary on Twitter that exposed the UK’s two-tier policing system.

Despite spending four months in near-total isolation, Tommy remains in good spirits. But the conditions he’s facing are severe. He spends 22.5 hours a day locked in a small concrete cell, with just 90 minutes of exercise permitted outside. His interactions with the outside world are tightly controlled—his calls are monitored, and even his visiting rights can be revoked at any moment.

I was not allowed to bring a camera into the prison, and I had to sign an NDA to be permitted entry. However, I can share that Tommy’s imprisonment raises serious concerns about political persecution. Disturbingly, I was also told that all inmates have been banned from watching GB News because a Muslim imam complained about it. Since when does an imam dictate prison policy?

This isn’t just about Tommy; it’s about the UK’s treatment of dissidents who challenge the political establishment. His punishment sends a clear message to those who dare to speak out. But despite these efforts to silence him, Tommy remains defiant.

