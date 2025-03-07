PRISON UPDATE: My Visit with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has spent four months in solitary confinement without a criminal conviction. Here’s what I witnessed during my visit.

Sammy Woodhouse
  |   March 07, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

On Thursday, I visited HMP Woodhill to check in on Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month sentence. His crime? Publishing a documentary on Twitter that exposed the UK’s two-tier policing system.

Despite spending four months in near-total isolation, Tommy remains in good spirits. But the conditions he’s facing are severe. He spends 22.5 hours a day locked in a small concrete cell, with just 90 minutes of exercise permitted outside. His interactions with the outside world are tightly controlled—his calls are monitored, and even his visiting rights can be revoked at any moment.

I was not allowed to bring a camera into the prison, and I had to sign an NDA to be permitted entry. However, I can share that Tommy’s imprisonment raises serious concerns about political persecution. Disturbingly, I was also told that all inmates have been banned from watching GB News because a Muslim imam complained about it. Since when does an imam dictate prison policy?

This isn’t just about Tommy; it’s about the UK’s treatment of dissidents who challenge the political establishment. His punishment sends a clear message to those who dare to speak out. But despite these efforts to silence him, Tommy remains defiant.

Rebel News will continue to report on his fight for justice. If you want to support our independent coverage, you can do so below. 

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

Latest News

In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover our expenses for Rebel News to report on Tommy’s trials and imprisonment firsthand.

Amount
£
DONATE

Sammy Woodhouse

UK-based Journalist

Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.

https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-07 19:09:59 -0500 Flag
    The scum who put Tommy Robinson in solitary ought themselves to be put there. The UK needs liberation from the establishment. Nigel Farage might be able to do it but it would take somebody with the strength of character of Churchill to pull that off. It would be nice if Trump would ban British leaders from America until Tommy is freed.