PRISON UPDATE: My Visit with Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson has spent four months in solitary confinement without a criminal conviction. Here’s what I witnessed during my visit.
On Thursday, I visited HMP Woodhill to check in on Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month sentence. His crime? Publishing a documentary on Twitter that exposed the UK’s two-tier policing system.
Despite spending four months in near-total isolation, Tommy remains in good spirits. But the conditions he’s facing are severe. He spends 22.5 hours a day locked in a small concrete cell, with just 90 minutes of exercise permitted outside. His interactions with the outside world are tightly controlled—his calls are monitored, and even his visiting rights can be revoked at any moment.
I was not allowed to bring a camera into the prison, and I had to sign an NDA to be permitted entry. However, I can share that Tommy’s imprisonment raises serious concerns about political persecution. Disturbingly, I was also told that all inmates have been banned from watching GB News because a Muslim imam complained about it. Since when does an imam dictate prison policy?
This isn’t just about Tommy; it’s about the UK’s treatment of dissidents who challenge the political establishment. His punishment sends a clear message to those who dare to speak out. But despite these efforts to silence him, Tommy remains defiant.
Rebel News will continue to report on his fight for justice. If you want to support our independent coverage, you can do so below.
Sammy Woodhouse
UK-based Journalist
Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-07 19:09:59 -0500 FlagThe scum who put Tommy Robinson in solitary ought themselves to be put there. The UK needs liberation from the establishment. Nigel Farage might be able to do it but it would take somebody with the strength of character of Churchill to pull that off. It would be nice if Trump would ban British leaders from America until Tommy is freed.