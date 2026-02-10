INSIDE SOMALILAND: What ordinary people told me about their REBEL democracy
On the streets of Hargeisa, locals share what life is really like in a democracy the world refuses to recognise.
Somaliland is a self-governing territory in East Africa that has operated as an independent state since 1991, yet remains largely unrecognised by the international community.
For many Western audiences, it is either unknown or wrongly assumed to be part of neighbouring Somalia. During my visit to the region, the distinction was clear and repeatedly stressed by the people who live there.
Since declaring independence more than three decades ago, Somaliland has held democratic elections, overseen peaceful transfers of power and maintained internal security in one of the most volatile regions in the world.
The locals I talked to regularly pointed to this record as evidence that international recognition is long overdue. They expressed pride in Somaliland’s stability was matched by frustration at its continued diplomatic isolation. Several expressed confidence that recognition would eventually come. “Others are coming,” one local said. “One by one.”
Many argued Somaliland has demonstrated qualities often demanded by the international community but rarely rewarded in practice. “In reality, this should be one of the only places in this neighbourhood that should be recognised,” one woman said. “It has earned it.”
Security emerged as one of the starkest contrasts with Somalia. Residents consistently described Somaliland as safe, peaceful and free from extremist violence. “There’s no terrorism here. There’s no Islamic extremism,” one local explained. “It’s been like this for 34 years.”
Economically, Somaliland relies heavily on livestock exports, particularly to Gulf nations, but locals were eager to highlight broader ambitions. Education was another point of pride. I met a bus driver who spoke multiple languages and held several diplomas.
What Somaliland seeks now is recognition ... not aid, not intervention, but acknowledgement. After more than 30 years of stability, the question facing the international community is no longer whether Somaliland functions as a state, but why its existence continues to be ignored.
