Meet Karina Gould: Liberal leadership hopeful with history suppressing speech

As in: she's not committed to those things at all.

To learn more about Gould and the other Liberals vying to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader — and as the short-lived prime minister — please visit MeetTheLiberals.com.

As minister of democratic institutions, Gould launched the Digital Citizen Initiative, a program supposedly aimed at combating online disinformation.

What it really did was funnel $19.4 million in taxpayer dollars to projects that targeted critics of the Liberal government. Among the recipients of this funding? None other than Rachel Gilmore, a self-styled journalist notorious for smearing government critics as hateful extremists. This initiative wasn’t about protecting democracy — it was about controlling the narrative and silencing dissent.

Under Gould’s watch, institutions like Carleton University received funding for projects that attacked legitimate protest movements, such as the 2022 Freedom Convoy, labelling them as hate groups. Instead of promoting critical thinking and digital literacy, this funding was used to delegitimize Canadians exercising their right to peaceful protest or even question the government.

Then, there’s Gould’s involvement in the Yaroslav Hunka debacle. When it was revealed that an actual geriatric Nazi had been invited by the Liberals to be honoured in Parliament, Gould didn’t own up to the mistake. Instead, she pushed to scrub the incident from the official record.

This isn’t leadership — it’s an Orwellian attempt to rewrite history.

Karina Gould’s record shows a troubling pattern. But it's a pattern used over and over again by these Liberals in the last nine years, and so Canadians know it well: use government power and taxpayer dollars to suppress opposition, rewrite inconvenient truths and protect Liberal interests. All while using sleazy clandestine tactics do it.

The Liberals can't seem to put up anything better than Justin Trudeau 2.0, this time in a skirt.

Visit MeetTheLiberals.com, get informed, and share it far and wide. Canadians deserve to know the truth, even if the Liberals don’t want you to hear it.

Now let's Meet the Liberals

Jaime Battiste Karina Gould François-Philippe Champagne Christy Clark Chrystia Freeland Mark Carney Chandra Arya Jonathan Wilkinson Frank Baylis

Latest News