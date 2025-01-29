Meet Ruby Dhalla: Liberal MP linked to slavery scandals, censorship and vanity

Welcome back to another installment of Meet The Liberals, where we pull back the curtain on the Liberal Party’s so-called "leaders" vying to replace Justin Trudeau at the helm of the party, and as a short-lived prime minister.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at Ruby Dhalla — a Winnipeg-born chiropractor, actress, activist, model and politician with a glittering public image that hides a past riddled with scandal and hypocrisy. She’s now attempting to replace Trudeau, but her record shows she’s just another Liberal cut from the same cloth, although she calls herself an outsider.

Let’s start with some context.

Ruby Dhalla burst onto the political scene in 2004, when she was elected as the Liberal MP for the riding of Brampton—Springdale. At the time, she was celebrated as a rising star — one of the first Sikh women elected to Parliament, along with Conservative Nina Grewal.

Her election was marketed as a triumph of diversity and inclusion, a sign of progress for Canada. But as we’ve come to learn, Dhalla’s career has been marked more by controversy than by accomplishment. She lost to Conservative Parm Gill in 2011 and faded away from the political scene.

Take the Nanny Scandal.

In 2009, Dhalla was accused by two foreign caregivers of mistreatment, forcing them to work 12 to 16-hour days for a paltry $250 a week. These women claimed they were also made to clean her family’s businesses and had their passports confiscated, a clear violation of Canadian law. And the Dhalla family did not obtain the necessary federal approval under the Live-In Caregiver Program for the women to live and work in their home.

While Dhalla denied involvement and provided receipts to counter the allegations, the scandal was enough to force her resignation as the Liberal youth and multiculturalism critic.

And then there’s the Bollywood Film Controversy.

Before her political career, Dhalla dabbled in acting, starring in a Bollywood-inspired film. When the film’s producers released the DVD, Dhalla tried to block its distribution, claiming the promotional materials had "doctored" her images.

True or not, this attempt to censor a movie fits the Liberal playbook of controlling narratives and silencing anything inconvenient. Canadians who are already tired of Trudeau’s censorship policies should be very wary of what a Ruby Dhalla-led Liberal Party might look like.

Speaking of controlling images or altering them, let’s talk about those airbrushed campaign photos.

Dhalla’s promotional materials are so heavily filtered and enhanced that social media users have dubbed them "catfish-level editing."

While these glossy posters might look impressive, Canadians know the truth when they see her on TV — and the disconnect is insulting. It’s yet another example of a politician trying to manipulate perception rather than offering real solutions. Like Trudeau, Dhalla seems obsessed with vanity and optics over substance.

She once championed pro-immigration policies and presented herself as a feminist trailblazer — positions she proudly touted during her time as MP.

Now, as she tries to appeal to disillusioned voters, she’s suddenly critical of the very immigration policies she once supported.

Canadians see through this kind of opportunism. Leadership isn’t about pandering to the moment; it’s about taking principled stands and sticking to them.

So, what’s the real story behind Ruby Dhalla? From her nanny mistreatment scandal to her censorship attempts, from her airbrushed vanity campaign to her political flip-flopping, it’s clear she’s not the fresh start Canada needs.

Dhalla’s record tells us she’s more focused on managing her image than on leading with integrity. In many ways, she’s a carbon copy of Justin Trudeau, right down to the obsession with personal branding.

So, when you hear Ruby Dhalla claim she’s the future of the Liberal Party, remember her past.

Leadership isn’t about airbrushed posters or carefully curated narratives — it’s about authenticity, accountability and action. And based on her track record, Dhalla falls short on all counts.

