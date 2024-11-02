Albertans want mandated plebiscites on radical 'net-zero' housing

United Conservative delegates want the Alberta government to force plebiscite votes among municipalities imposing radical land use policies.

“The Calgary City Council passed a resolution to convert all single-detached dwelling zoning to multi-residential zoning despite significant opposition from the public and where sound planning rationale was presented contrary to this resolution,” reads a policy proposal.

“This action was completed without assessment of the City’s own inefficient execution processes to move development from application through to construction,” it claims.

The City of Calgary would not put residential densification on a plebiscite next municipal election, after a March 13 motion failed by an 8-6 vote.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek was also among those to oppose calls for a plebiscite. “What is a yes or no question going to do for Calgarians who wish to share their experiences with us?” she claimed at the time.

“It’s not going to allow them to answer anything, never mind that not all Calgarians can participate in the plebiscite.”

Calgary city council approved their blanket rezoning policy on May 14, following a 15-day Public Hearing in which 736 Calgarians verbally gave their feedback and 6,101 Calgarians submitted a written statement.

The policy follows a city housing strategy through 2030 that proposed rezoning residential communities to “improve choice and affordability.” But United Conservative delegates contend it does not provide a “results-based solution” to the housing crisis.

“Residents must have a say in something of this magnitude that dramatically affects all land use in the entire city,” reads the policy proposal.

Alberta Conservatives reject '15 Minute Cities'



The resolution was actioned in order to take advantage of federal grant funds bypassing provincial authority, it said.

Last November, the Trudeau government committed $228 million in federal housing dollars to Calgary through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). They intend on building 35,000 new homes in the city over the next decade.

“It is our job to manage municipalities,” Jason Nixon, Alberta's Minister of Community and Social Services, previously told reporters. “But we have, at the same time, respected the municipal process [and] the elected councilors going through that process with their constituents,” he said.

“Has your ministry been in contact with the city of Calgary on their efforts to densify new housing and condo developments?” asked Rebel News.

“If you're asking if we have received instructions from Ottawa to say that Calgary had to do a certain amount of density. The answer is no,” replied Nixon.

"The federal government has lost the plot:"



According to the Conservative policy proposal, blanket rezoning gives the City an opportunity to generate increased property tax revenue on all existing single-detached housing parcels.

However, the City’s housing strategy says the “evidence is clear” on densification, calling it among the “most powerful actions” to achieve its climate goals.

“More housing within the existing footprint of the city improves our sustainability,” reads Home is Here, which sets out to preserve the natural grassland and agricultural land on the outskirts of the city.

It suggests rezoned housing can be upwards of 50% more energy efficient than the older housing it replaces.

“Row houses, for example, give Calgarians a type of home that is in high demand at lower price points compared to single and semi-detached houses in the same community,” reads Home is Hear. “Allowing more people to live in new, more efficient homes,” it said.

"Essentially the idea is to control all living beings by a few elite".



Protester at the anti 15-minute cities demonstration in Oxford tells @CSmiles_News what he thinks 15-minute cities are really about.



A recent federal housing and climate report endorses the need for less urban sprawl in building “15-minute cities.”

City planners openly defend 15-minute communities, said the report, claiming their aim is to make cities more livable by ensuring all essential services — schools, medical care, and shops — are a short walk or bicycle ride away.

United Conservative delegates voted to oppose “15-minute cities” at last year’s annual general meeting, citing fears their freedom of movement would be restricted.

