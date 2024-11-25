Meir Weinstein of Israel Now is STUNNED that pro-Hamas hooligans seemingly control the police

For a sixth Sunday in a row, pro-Hamas hooligans assembled at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard, trying to provoke violence with pro-Israel demonstrators. Supporters of the Jewish state have peacefully protested at that intersection for more than a year now.

Though claiming to be keeping the peace, Toronto's finest have reimagined themselves as the personal enforcers for Team Terror, who repeat genocidal chants at verbatim.

On Remembrance Day eve, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested for breaching the peace, but not before those same hooligans assaulted him in full view of the police. Only in Justin Trudeau's Canada is doing journalism considered a crime.

I just got out of jail. Here’s what happened — and what happens next.



I was arrested today. Toronto Police handcuffed me, searched me, put me in a police car and took me to a jail cell.



None of that has ever happened to me before. I’ve never committed a crime in my life. And I… pic.twitter.com/lSHYxt9Jky — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2024

Last Sunday, it was Ezra Levant’s turn.

The Rebel News CEO tried photographing an effigy of Hamas terrorist Yahya Sinwar, when he was promptly arrested by police. They did not want Levant publicizing this grotesque example of cultural enrichment.

Sinwar, the masterminded of October 7 attacks by Hamas, killed more than 1,200 Jews, and kidnapped 250 more. Dozens more remain in captivity.

Meanwhile, peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators, and members of the independent media, were arrested for triggering Hamas supporters.

Ezra Levant speaks with Fox News after shocking arrest while covering pro-Hamas protest



Toronto police handcuffed Levant and forced him into the back of a cruiser after he attempted to peacefully document pro-Hamas protesters honouring the dead terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar.… pic.twitter.com/3COMT2S4nX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2024

Thankfully, Sinwar was dispatched to the great hereafter by Israeli forces. But the fight does not end there!

Local law enforcement refuse to prosecute alleged Criminal Code violations under s.319, which prohibits calls for genocide.

Toronto's finest are now in the censorship business. Put another way: first they come for the Jew — then they come for you.

Normally police conduct an investigation first and then charge someone, and after a trial courts determine if they’ve broken the law. Toronto’s police chief, @TPSMyronDemkiw, is literally campaigning in mosques on the promise of “getting” Rebel News. pic.twitter.com/Jyegy28y2R — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 23, 2024

One of the individuals waiting outside 32 Division in support of Levant was Meir Weinstein of Israel Now.

Weinstein weighed in on the growing problem of two-tier policing in Toronto, where he says law enforcement do the bidding of pro-Hamas thugs. Whether it be delivering them coffee and Timbits on a cold winter's day, to enforcing Sharia law, it's become abundantly clear which side they're on.

Weinstein notes there are thousands of intersections in the City of Toronto. Why do the pro-Hamas hooligans have to demonstrate in the heart of Toronto’s Jewish area?

Why can’t they, in the name of “keeping the peace,” be ordered to occupy another intersection?

Ezra Levant was arrested — he's out now, but we're fighting back! Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was just arrested for trying to report on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, who will work to release Ezra and defend him against any charges. Please help us get Ezra released as quickly as possible and to help Rebel News pay for his legal defence. Please donate here now to help us Save Ezra! Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

