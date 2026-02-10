REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney bills taxpayers $94K, Canada-US bridge dispute, New Alberta separation poll

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at the lavish luxuries Prime Minister Mark Carney is racking up, all courtesy of Canadian taxpayers, during his recent travels around the world, including a $94,000 catering expense for a single trip.

Plus, President Donald Trump is wading into a dispute over the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, linking Ontario and Windsor, as he threatens to block the bridge's grand opening.

And finally, a new poll shows a majority of Albertans oppose separation and disagree with the way Premier Danielle Smith is handling the situation.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

