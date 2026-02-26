REBEL ROUNDUP | Conservatives want immigration minister out, Ford on Poilievre, Castle Law update

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at Conservatives, including immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner, calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to dismiss Immigration Minister Lena Diab over her failure to address Canada's mass migration crisis.

Plus, Premier Ford was asked about his thoughts on which party he'd like to see leading the federal government as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre heads overseas to meet with British and German officials.

And finally, the Ontario premier also provided an update on the case of a Lindsay man who was charged after he defended his home from an armed intruder.

