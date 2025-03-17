Stop David Eby’s power grab: Take a stand against the NDP’s tyrannical Bill 7

David Eby is trying to make himself the most powerful premier in British Columbia’s history—using Donald Trump as an excuse to bypass our democratic process.

BC Premier David Eby gives himself broad, sweeping emergency powers to combat President Trump's economic actions, trying to ease fears of undemocratic rule by noting the emergency powers have a two-year sunset clause.

His proposed Economic Stabilization and Tariff Response Act—Bill 7— would let him override provincial laws and regulations, sidestep democratic checks and balances, and even bypass the legislature itself. All under the guise of an economic “emergency.”

This is an unprecedented power grab, and if it succeeds, it won’t stop with Eby. Ottawa will take this as a green light to follow suit.

Eby is justifying this overreach by fear-mongering about Trump’s tariffs, claiming that B.C. needs these sweeping powers to protect against potential U.S. trade measures.

But the bigger threat to B.C.’s economy isn’t coming from Trump—it’s coming from Eby’s own reckless spending and mismanagement. Under his leadership, B.C. has posted record deficits, and it's now set to double as he wants unchecked economic control.

We learned the hard way during COVID tyranny that once governments take power in the name of an emergency, they rarely give it back without a fight.

If Bill 7 passes, this won’t just be about tariffs—it will set a dangerous precedent for using economic fear as an excuse to erode democracy.

We must stop Bill 7 before it’s too late.

Sign and share our “Stop Eby’s Power Grab” petition. We will ensure the petition is sent to all of B.C.’s provincial parties and independent MLAs, calling on them to vote down this dangerous bill.

