WATCH: This is what I saw at Ireland's protest against mass immigration

On Saturday, I went to Cork, the second-largest city in Ireland, to observe a march against mass immigration.

In late April, approximately 50,000 Irish people marched in Dublin, the capital city. The grassroots rebellion is spreading across the country.

My videographer Syd and I flew overnight from Canada and arrived a bit early at the Grand Parade in the heart of the city, where we saw that about 200 counter-protesters had come early to occupy the turf.

They were flying Palestinian flags, transgender flags, and flags of a large government trade union. Many had pro-Hamas messages on signs and their speeches were shockingly violent — that was the counter-protest.

The pro-Ireland group, by contrast, carried the Irish flag — by the thousands — and their language was peaceful and patriotic. I think that tells you a lot right there, doesn’t it? Police made a kind of “DMZ” between the two camps, splitting the sea like Moses.

And, after some back-and-forth taunts between the two groups, the pro-Irish group began to march away.

Rebel News deployed our drone, and I’d estimate that there were probably 5,000 people on the pro-Irish/anti-immigration side; a police officer I asked put his estimate at 3,000. Let’s split the difference and call it 4,000.

Here, check out our drone footage for yourself:

But here’s the crazy thing. I’m back in Canada now and I saw that the Irish Examiner — a mainstream media news source — had covered the same set of rallies I did. But one of us must have been hallucinating!

The Examiner claimed that the pro-Hamas protesters had 4,500 people — not 250. They didn’t estimate the number of pro-Irish protesters, but said it was less!

The Examiner called the pro-Irish side “far right” and said it was led by “agitators”. But when they described the pro-Hamas protesters, they called their leaders as “poets” and “film directors”.

And notably, the Examiner didn’t report the extreme, antisemitic signs and chants by the pro-Hamas side.

On the other side, 4,000 people stood and listened to pro-Irish speeches for nearly an hour; the Examiner quoted a grant total of 15 words of it — I counted.

But they quoted the pro-Hamas protesters at much greater length (but not their calls for violence).

Even the Examiner’s choice of photos was propaganda. Their photos of the pro-Hamas rally were cropped to make it look as large as possible — all 250 of them were fit into the picture. Whereas the pro-Irish rally was photographed at bizarre angles, to hide its size.

So strange, but yet so unsurprising. The Examiner didn’t go to report the news. They went to bury the news.

The real news is this: thousands of ordinary Irish people, with no funding, no government support and no mainstream media backing, are no longer afraid to stand up and oppose mass immigration. And the best the other side can muster is to have 250 pro-Hamas extremists — professional protesters led and financed by government NGOs — come and shout at them.

The Examiner knew its mission: hide the fact that the people are rising up against mass immigration. If word were to get out, even more people would be emboldened.

But I’ll give the Examiner this: at least they covered the event. Much of the regime media in Ireland simply refused to acknowledge it. They’re closing their eyes and hoping the rest of Ireland won’t see.

That strategy might have worked in the past. But with so many citizen journalists sharing the truth on social media, even the regime can’t hide what’s going on.

That’s one of the important roles Rebel News plays. We’re not susceptible to political or financial pressure like the Examiner is (they get huge subsidies from the Irish government).

We don’t care about peer pressure from Irish NGOs who call us names (the Examiner called me personally “far right”, with no basis — it was pure name-calling.)

I’ve published a few videos about the Cork protest already to www.MigrantsReports.com, and we’ll post more today, tomorrow and Tuesday.

If you agree that it’s important for Rebel News to continue these quick journeys to places like Cork and Dublin to report on the peaceful global uprising against mass immigration, please click here to chip in to our crowdfunding campaign.

Unlike the Examiner, we don’t get cash from the Irish government.

I think it’s important that Canadians learn what’s happening on the immigration file in other countries, so we can learn from it. And the very warm welcome I received yesterday in Cork tells me that a lot of Irish people value it, too — they simply can’t trust their own media, and they know it.

My videographer Syd and I weren’t even in Cork for a day — we landed at 11 a.m. and left at 8:30 p.m. Quick trips like that are a way we save costs.

Please click here if you can help defray our costs.

The nickname of Cork is “the Rebel County”. Well, we’re called Rebel News! It was a great fit — and the people there really are rebelling.

