Channel 4 Reporter INSTANTLY Regrets Messing with Tommy Robinson

Channel 4’s International Editor, Lindsey Hilsum, tried to corner Tommy Robinson in Tel Aviv — but this time she wasn’t in control of the camera.

Avi Yemini
  October 19, 2025   |   News Analysis

Article by Rebel News Staff 

Just after Shabbat in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2025, Tommy Robinson addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 Israelis.

Tommy is in Israel at the invitation of Minister Amichai Chikli and has been travelling the country all week.

Before he took the stage, Channel 4 News’ International Editor Lindsey Hilsum confronted him on camera with talking points from UK establishment critics. Tommy pushed back and asked whether she supports the recognition of a Palestinian state — she refused, insisting she “does not give opinions” as a journalist.

Rebel News filmed the entire exchange — unedited — so viewers can see what actually happened, not a clipped hit-piece.

“You’ve flown into Israel with a pre-written script to attack me… meanwhile we’ve been interviewing survivors and documenting facts from the ground — that’s what journalism is,” Tommy said.

What was in the Channel 4 report?

Channel 4 still ran a piece, describing Tommy as a “far-right British agitator.” Hilsum even claimed Israel has become a cause for “the far right” — that phrase now means nothing.

“Far right” is simply what the BBC, CBC, ABC or Channel 4 call anyone they don’t like. It’s a lazy smear meant to silence ideas without debating them.

And it’s worse than lazy — it’s dangerous. When establishment media caricatures their opponents instead of engaging in arguments, they dehumanize them. That is how they try to justify censorship, deplatforming, and eventually violence. Words like “far-right” are used as moral permission to treat political opponents as non-persons.

But this time, their narrative won’t go unchecked — because our footage shows exactly what happened.

Watch the full confrontation above (no edits) — and browse the rest at TommyInIsrael.com.

