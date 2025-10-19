Channel 4 Reporter INSTANTLY Regrets Messing with Tommy Robinson

Article by Rebel News Staff

Just after Shabbat in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2025, Tommy Robinson addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 Israelis.

🔴 Tommy Robinson massive LIVE EVENT in Tel Aviv https://t.co/ZbIWULhNdA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 18, 2025

Tommy is in Israel at the invitation of Minister Amichai Chikli and has been travelling the country all week.

Before he took the stage, Channel 4 News’ International Editor Lindsey Hilsum confronted him on camera with talking points from UK establishment critics. Tommy pushed back and asked whether she supports the recognition of a Palestinian state — she refused, insisting she “does not give opinions” as a journalist.

Rebel News filmed the entire exchange — unedited — so viewers can see what actually happened, not a clipped hit-piece.

“You’ve flown into Israel with a pre-written script to attack me… meanwhile we’ve been interviewing survivors and documenting facts from the ground — that’s what journalism is,” Tommy said.

What was in the Channel 4 report?

Channel 4 still ran a piece, describing Tommy as a “far-right British agitator.” Hilsum even claimed Israel has become a cause for “the far right” — that phrase now means nothing.

“Far right” is simply what the BBC, CBC, ABC or Channel 4 call anyone they don’t like. It’s a lazy smear meant to silence ideas without debating them.

And it’s worse than lazy — it’s dangerous. When establishment media caricatures their opponents instead of engaging in arguments, they dehumanize them. That is how they try to justify censorship, deplatforming, and eventually violence. Words like “far-right” are used as moral permission to treat political opponents as non-persons.

But this time, their narrative won’t go unchecked — because our footage shows exactly what happened.

Watch the full confrontation above (no edits) — and browse the rest at TommyInIsrael.com.

Donate now

Please help fund Avi and Benji’s independent reporting from Israel. We have never taken a dollar from any government for our journalism — and we never will. This trip is crowdfunded by viewers.

Support our coverage of Tommy's Israel visit! In the wake of the horrific shooting at a synagogue in Manchester, Tommy Robinson — the leading voice in the UK against Islamic fundamentalism — was officially invited to Israel by its Minister for Diaspora Affairs. Your donation helps Rebel News cover Tommy’s historic visit — a story the mainstream media won’t touch. It’s a moment that celebrates courage, truth, and standing up against antisemitism. Flights, equipment, and logistics cost tens of thousands of dollars — but your support makes this reporting possible. With your help, Avi Yemini (and his cameraman, producer Benji) can continue showing the world what’s really happening on the ground. Your contribution funds independent journalism — not government propaganda. We have never taken a cent from any government. Every report, every video, every trip is powered by viewers like you. Chip in now to help fund Avi and Benji’s coverage of Tommy’s “friend of the state” visit — and make this moment in history possible. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $100 $250 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

Tommy In Israel Reports:

09:20 Channel 4 Reporter INSTANTLY Regrets Messing with Tommy Robinson 🔴 Tommy Robinson’s explosive first speech in Israel — LIVE with Avi Yemini 19:25 TWO YEARS ON: Inside the horror Nova Festival attack 03:37 What do ordinary Jews think of Tommy Robinson? 03:01 Tommy Robinson BREAKS DOWN after watching unseen Oct. 7 footage 30:14 HORRIFIC: A Father's October 7 NIGHTMARE exposes western appeasement 28:56 ‘THE WEST MUST WAKE UP’: Tommy Robinson stands at Israel’s frontline 06:25 WATCH: Tommy Robinson shocked by Israel’s HIDDEN migrant crisis 07:20 Tommy Robinson's first stop in Israel: memorial honouring those killed by Hamas 04:46 EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Robinson touches down in Israel for historic visit ← Previous

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

…

14

15

Next →

P.S. We’re publishing new reports daily while Tommy is here. See every video from the past week — and what’s coming next — at TommyInIsrael.com.