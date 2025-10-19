Channel 4 Reporter INSTANTLY Regrets Messing with Tommy Robinson
Channel 4’s International Editor, Lindsey Hilsum, tried to corner Tommy Robinson in Tel Aviv — but this time she wasn’t in control of the camera.
Just after Shabbat in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2025, Tommy Robinson addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 Israelis.
🔴 Tommy Robinson massive LIVE EVENT in Tel Aviv https://t.co/ZbIWULhNdA— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 18, 2025
Tommy is in Israel at the invitation of Minister Amichai Chikli and has been travelling the country all week.
Before he took the stage, Channel 4 News’ International Editor Lindsey Hilsum confronted him on camera with talking points from UK establishment critics. Tommy pushed back and asked whether she supports the recognition of a Palestinian state — she refused, insisting she “does not give opinions” as a journalist.
Rebel News filmed the entire exchange — unedited — so viewers can see what actually happened, not a clipped hit-piece.
“You’ve flown into Israel with a pre-written script to attack me… meanwhile we’ve been interviewing survivors and documenting facts from the ground — that’s what journalism is,” Tommy said.
What was in the Channel 4 report?
Channel 4 still ran a piece, describing Tommy as a “far-right British agitator.” Hilsum even claimed Israel has become a cause for “the far right” — that phrase now means nothing.
“Far right” is simply what the BBC, CBC, ABC or Channel 4 call anyone they don’t like. It’s a lazy smear meant to silence ideas without debating them.
And it’s worse than lazy — it’s dangerous. When establishment media caricatures their opponents instead of engaging in arguments, they dehumanize them. That is how they try to justify censorship, deplatforming, and eventually violence. Words like “far-right” are used as moral permission to treat political opponents as non-persons.
But this time, their narrative won’t go unchecked — because our footage shows exactly what happened.
Watch the full confrontation above (no edits) — and browse the rest at TommyInIsrael.com.
