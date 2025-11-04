FINAL THOUGHTS: U.K. elites targeted Tommy Robinson for his political beliefs

In a stunning development at Westminster Magistrates Court, Tommy Robinson was acquitted of a "ludicrous" charge under the Terrorism Act. Reporting from London, Rebel News' Ezra Levant highlighted the acquittal's significance, but stressed the judge's strong condemnation of the police and the assertion that Robinson was politically targeted as more crucial.

Judge Sam Goozee "absolutely excoriated" police for their lack of credibility, vagueness, and lost notes, condemning their conduct. Ezra highlighted the judge's repeated declaration that Robinson was "targeted because of his political beliefs," not for any wrongdoing.

Gooze stated that Robinson was interrogated, stopped, detained, humiliated, and prosecuted simply because his political views differed from the government's.

Ezra found the verdict "stunning," noting the trial's focus on Robinson's refusal to provide his phone password. He asserted this vindicates allies' claims that Robinson has been unfairly labeled an "enemy of the state."

Furthermore, Ezra claims the police, prosecutors, and "regime media" are targeting Robinson for his mainstream views, not wrongdoing. He believes the establishment holds "fringe radical ideas" on immigration and censorship.

Reflecting on the outcome, Ezra highlighted the acquittal's importance, saving Robinson from prison. He believes the ruling's lasting impact will be the judicial directive to "stop persecuting Tommy Robinson" and "stop turning him into a political prisoner."

The Westminster Magistrates Court judge, whom Ezra described as sounding like a "Tommy Robinson supporter" but is actually "a supporter of the law" and "sick of the government abusing its resources in two-tier justice," echoed these sentiments previously only expressed by Robinson's supporters.

