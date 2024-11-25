Here's what the media are saying about me being jailed

When I was arrested yesterday for trying to report on a pro-Hamas protest in Toronto, it made news around the world. Literally millions of people saw my arrest, and the astonishing excuse given by police: that my mere presence on a public sidewalk was illegal, because it would trigger Hamas supporters.

What a black eye to Canada’s largest police force, that has presided over a shocking antisemitic crime wave.

I will fight back, and if you want to support my forthcoming legal fight you can make a donation here:

Ezra Levant was arrested — he's out now, but we're fighting back! Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was just arrested for trying to report on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, who will work to release Ezra and defend him against any charges.

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

In the past 24 hours, my story has been picked up around the world, including on Fox News, Breitbart, The Blaze, and I'll be going on Newsmax tonight.

In Canada, though it’s been largely silent. You’d think that the spectacular arrest, handcuffing and jailing of a reporter would be news at the CBC or CTV, or the Globe and Mail or the Toronto Star. But you’d be wrong. As you know, this is the first time I’ve been arrested, but David Menzies has been arrested five times in 2024 alone — and not a peep from the regime media.

There has been some Canadian coverage, and I ought to tell you about it. Ben Mulroney had me on his radio show, as did Jerry Agar.

The National Post wrote a story and a column about it. And so did independent outlets like the Western Standard, True North and The Epoch Times.

I’m grateful for their interest — it’s not just my freedom that’s at stake, it’s all of our freedom.

But don’t you think it’s odd that most of the regime media — the most subsidized media, the most “mainstream” media — have nothing to say about a journalist being arrested? Even if they despise the journalist in question?

Let alone NGOs like the Canadian Association of Journalists, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, PEN Canada and all the rest of them. Not a peep.

Is it because of our political point of view?

Not a word about my arrest from NGOs claiming to represent the interests of journalists (or Jews):@caj@CJFE@cancivlib@PENCanada@NewsMediaCanada@AmnestyNow@CIJAinfo



And it's the same reason for each of them.



They all receive grant money from Trudeau. https://t.co/N4jvRZZIiM — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 25, 2024

Or is it because each of those groups — and all of the regime media — is heavily subsidized by Trudeau, and they don’t dare bite the hand that feeds them?

This is the sixth time this year that one of our journalists has been arrested. The only way to stop this is to have a judge tell the police to stop this. If you want to help me sue the police for violating our rights, please click here. (Thank you.)

