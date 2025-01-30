Chrystia Freeland’s leadership bid: The globalist takeover of Canada

Canada’s most insufferable, twitchy globalist, Chrystia Freeland, is gearing up to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader. And let’s be honest—she’s not a fresh face, she’s not a better option, and she’s certainly not on the side of everyday Canadians. If anything, she’s as radical, as elitist, and equally as dangerous to our freedoms.

Let’s take a hard look at the real Chrystia Freeland—because you won’t hear this from the legacy media lapdogs. To learn more about Freeland and the other top Liberals vying to replace Trudeau and become a short-lived Prime Minister of Canada, visit MeetTheLiberals.ca.

Freeland is a World Economic Forum trustee, something she is now trying to scrub from the internet. While she was supposed to be looking out for Canadian interests as Finance Minister, she was also sitting on the board of an unelected globalist organization that wants to “reimagine” capitalism, enforce ESG policies, and control what you can eat, drive, and own. They even say, “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Well, guess what? The only ones who benefit from that plan are billionaires and political elites—while the rest of us get squeezed and can't afford a house, even if we wanted to.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, her ties to George Soros raise even more red flags.

Before she entered politics, she wrote a biography on Soros—the same man funding radical left-wing movements around the world. Do you really think Freeland is acting in Canada’s best interests? Or is she just another puppet for the elites trying to push their globalist agenda onto hardworking Canadians?

Let’s not forget what happened during the Freedom Convoy protests.

Freeland—Trudeau’s right-hand woman—gleefully, and, as it turns out, illegally—invoked the Emergencies Act, freezing the bank accounts of peaceful protesters and even those who simply donated to the anti-mandate cause. Imagine that. A government minister, smugly smiling as she destroyed the financial livelihoods of everyday Canadians just for daring to disagree with her government’s overreach. That wasn’t about public safety. That was about crushing dissent.

If she was that ruthless as Finance Minister, what do you think she’ll do as Prime Minister?

She's been an economic dumpster fire

As Finance Minister, Freeland was an unmitigated disaster. Under her watch, inflation spiralled out of control, interest rates skyrocketed, and Canadians were forced to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table. Instead of exhibiting accountability, she preached “fiscal responsibility” while racking up record-breaking debt and imposing even more taxes on working-class Canadians. Her solution? Cancel Disney Plus.

And what happened? Well, she resigned in December 2024—after butting heads with Trudeau over who would take public responsibility for the Liberals' collective radical policies.

She has a history of hypocrisy and lies

Freeland loves to preach about environmental responsibility. She scolds us about driving too much, about carbon footprints, about how we need to cut back. Meanwhile, she doesn’t even follow her own rules. Remember when she claimed she didn’t own a car—only to be caught speeding in Alberta? And let’s not forget that she’s been chauffeured around in taxpayer-funded vehicles while telling Canadians to take the bus.

Then there’s her other hypocrisy—her history of downplaying her family’s Nazi connections. Her grandfather, Michael Chomiak, was the editor of a Nazi-collaborative newspaper in Ukraine during World War II.

Instead of addressing this head-on -because what her grandpa did wasn't her fault- she dismissed it as “Russian disinformation" even though her family's history is chronicled in the provincial archives of Alberta. I guess the Russians travelled back in time to frame her.

Then, in 2022, she was caught proudly holding a scarf bearing Ukrainian nationalist colours associated with Nazi collaborators. And she tried to erase that evidence too. And then there was the standing ovation she gave a geriatric Nazi in the House of Commons.

This is the woman who wants to lead Canada. A WEF insider. A Soros disciple. An authoritarian who laughs while freezing the bank accounts of her political opponents. A Finance Minister who ran the economy into the ground and then bailed. A climate hypocrite who lectures you while living off taxpayer-funded perks. And a run-of-the-mill liar.

Canadians can’t afford Chrystia Freeland. She doesn’t work for us—she works for the globalists. If she gets the Liberal leadership, she’ll take Trudeau’s worst policies and double down.

